Cafu backs Neymar to surpass Pele

Brazil's forward Neymar celebrates after scoring a goal during a friendly football between Turkey and Brazil on November 12, 2014
© Getty Images
Former Brazil right-back Cafu backs Neymar to become the Selecao's all-time leading goalscorer ahead of Pele.
Last Updated: Monday, March 13, 2017 at 17:06 UK

Former Brazil right-back Cafu has backed Neymar to become the Selecao's all-time leading goalscorer ahead of Pele.

Neymar, despite only being 25 years old, has scored 50 times in 75 appearances for his national team.

Only Romario (55), Ronaldo (62) and Pele (77) have managed more goals for the Brazilian football team, and Cafu, who is the nation's most-capped player on 142, has backed the Barcelona forward to overtake Pele in the scoring stakes.

Cafu told FIFA: "All records exist only to be beaten. Of course, Neymar has got it in him. He's young and has time on his side. If he continues playing as he is now, then there is every possibility he will [overtake Pele]."

Neymar made his Brazil debut in 2010 and has scored four times in his last five World Cup qualification matches for the South American nation.

Gonzalo Jara of Chile and Neymar of Brazil comnpete for the ball during the international friendly match between Brazil and Chile at the Emirates Stadium on March 29, 2015
