Neymar eyeing 2018 World Cup success

Barcelona attacker Neymar has revealed that his ultimate ambition in football is to lift the World Cup trophy with Brazil.

The 25-year-old was part of the Brazil team that went in search of World Cup glory on home soil in 2014, but an injury forced the attacker to miss his nation's semi-final thumping by eventual winners Germany.

Neymar did score the winning penalty to help Brazil win gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, but he has admitted that he 'cannot stop thinking' about success at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"It would be a big honour for me, it's a dream I have to keep playing for the Brazilian football team, to score goals and help the team the best way I can," Neymar told Red Bull Content Pool.

"And, well, I hope I'm able to keep scoring, keep setting records, that makes me happy. I don't want to be better than anyone, all I want is to be better than myself. For me, that's what really matters.

"I'm not anxious, but I'm already thinking about the World Cup. I am a daydreamer; I can't stop thinking, imagining how it would be to win a World Cup. But I will work hard, so that I'm prepared for 2018. I have many (ambitions). I still have many things to do, there's a lot of titles to be conquered."

Neymar has scored 50 times in 75 appearances for Brazil. Only Romario, Ronaldo and Pele have more goals for the South American nation.