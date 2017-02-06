World Cup 2014 section header

World Cup

Neymar eyeing 2018 World Cup success

Gonzalo Jara of Chile and Neymar of Brazil comnpete for the ball during the international friendly match between Brazil and Chile at the Emirates Stadium on March 29, 2015
Barcelona attacker Neymar says that his ultimate ambition in football is to lift the World Cup trophy with Brazil.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 at 12:58 UK

Barcelona attacker Neymar has revealed that his ultimate ambition in football is to lift the World Cup trophy with Brazil.

The 25-year-old was part of the Brazil team that went in search of World Cup glory on home soil in 2014, but an injury forced the attacker to miss his nation's semi-final thumping by eventual winners Germany.

Neymar did score the winning penalty to help Brazil win gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, but he has admitted that he 'cannot stop thinking' about success at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"It would be a big honour for me, it's a dream I have to keep playing for the Brazilian football team, to score goals and help the team the best way I can," Neymar told Red Bull Content Pool.

"And, well, I hope I'm able to keep scoring, keep setting records, that makes me happy. I don't want to be better than anyone, all I want is to be better than myself. For me, that's what really matters.

"I'm not anxious, but I'm already thinking about the World Cup. I am a daydreamer; I can't stop thinking, imagining how it would be to win a World Cup. But I will work hard, so that I'm prepared for 2018. I have many (ambitions). I still have many things to do, there's a lot of titles to be conquered."

Neymar has scored 50 times in 75 appearances for Brazil. Only Romario, Ronaldo and Pele have more goals for the South American nation.

Neymar in action for Brazil on November 18, 2014
Read Next:
Neymar cleared to face Uruguay
>
View our homepages for Neymar, Romario, Ronaldo, Pele, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Gonzalo Jara of Chile and Neymar of Brazil comnpete for the ball during the international friendly match between Brazil and Chile at the Emirates Stadium on March 29, 2015
Neymar eyeing 2018 World Cup success
 Ivan Rakitic at a Barcelona training session on December 5, 2016
Ivan Rakitic 'in Barcelona contract talks'
 Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona 3-0 Athletic Bilbao - as it happened
Barcelona's Rafinha suffers broken noseLuis Enrique praises "spectacular" NeymarResult: Paco Alcacer nets in Barcelona winBarcelona 'add Mesut Ozil to summer wishlist'Enrique delighted to have midfield duo back
Ronaldinho rejoins Barca as ambassadorResult: Luis Suarez, Messi net in Barcelona winLive Commentary: Atletico 1-2 Barcelona - as it happenedAubameyang hints at Dortmund exitDybala 'only wants Real Madrid, Barca'
> Barcelona Homepage
More Brazil News
Gonzalo Jara of Chile and Neymar of Brazil comnpete for the ball during the international friendly match between Brazil and Chile at the Emirates Stadium on March 29, 2015
Neymar eyeing 2018 World Cup success
 The logo of Brazilian Serie A side Chapecoense
Result: Brazil edge it over Colombia in fundraiser for tragedy-stricken Chapecoense
 Dani Alves of Brazil celebrates after scoring a goal during the International Friendly Match between Brazil and Panama at Serra Dourada Stadium on June 03, 2014
Dani Alves suffers broken leg in shock defeat to Genoa
Pele "saddened" by loss of Carlos AlbertoBrazil legend Carlos Alberto dies, aged 72Klopp reveals "special arrangements" for CoutinhoFernandinho: 'Gabriel Jesus a special talent'Neymar nets fastest goal in Olympics
Result: Hosts Brazil held in Olympic openerNeymar blasts off-the-field criticsNeymar selected in Brazil Olympic squadBrazil appoint Tite as new head coachBrazil name Tite as new head coach
> Brazil Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid19144151173446
2Barcelona21136255183745
3Sevilla21134443281543
4Atletico MadridAtletico21116436162039
5Real Sociedad2112273430438
6Villarreal2198428141435
7Athletic Bilbao219572625132
8Espanyol218852927232
9EibarEibar219573229332
10Celta Vigo209383133-230
11Las PalmasLas Palmas207763131028
12AlavesAlaves216962122-127
13Real Betis206592131-1023
14Malaga215792835-722
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo204792532-719
16Valencia2054112940-1119
17Leganes2146111535-2018
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2134142243-2113
19Osasuna2117132346-2310
20Granada2017121644-2810
> Full Version