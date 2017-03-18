Neil Warnock: 'Mick McCarthy a bit like Arsene Wenger'

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock believes that Ipswich Town counterpart Mick McCarthy gets "fans having a go at regular times" like Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.
Saturday, March 18, 2017

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has compared Ipswich Town counterpart Mick McCarthy to Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

McCarthy enjoyed a bright start to life as Blues boss, saving the club from relegation and then masterminding a playoff finish.

However, 18 months of stagnation have led to some fans demanding his departure from Portman Road.

Warnock, whose Bluebirds host Ipswich on Saturday, is quoted by the Ipswich Star as saying: "We've had ups and downs in our careers, we've been at clubs and said 'be careful what you wish for'.

"He's a bit like Wenger, fans having a go at regular times, but he's like me and doesn't worry about the sack. If he left tomorrow he'd get a job the next week. So would I.

"There's been 14 managers sacked in the Championship this season now – how can you talk about building a project? We want to do well next season, but you don't know in this game. As you get older you don't feel the pressure as much."

Ipswich currently sit 16th in the Championship table on 45 points from 37 games played.

