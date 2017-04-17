Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy admits that his side have been "shit" in the Championship this season.

The Tractor Boys have enjoyed three top-10 finishes, including an appearance in the playoffs, since McCarthy took over at Portman Road in 2012 but have struggled in the league this season and have flirted with the possibility of relegation in the last two months.

Ipswich made sure of their Championship status with an impressive 3-1 victory over promotion favourites Newcastle United on Monday, however, taking them up to 15th in the table.

Asked how he felt about the negative atmosphere that has been present at Portman Road for much of this season, McCarthy replied: "We've been shit. I'm cool with saying that. It's not been helped by a shit atmosphere as well though. It cuts both ways, doesn't it? It cuts both ways.

"When we were struggling and maybe could have got relegated I said the crowd would have been part of that if it happens. They've been a great part of a fabulous victory today.

"We had 13 straight victories here on a Tuesday night at one point and the atmosphere was fab. I've kept the club up, had three top-10 finishes and I've had a bad year this year.

"Isn't it great when everybody turns their back on you and sneers at you and tries to stop you coming to the game and things like that? I'm glad they've enjoyed it today. I have as well."

Next up for McCarthy's side is a trip to already-relegated Rotherham United on Saturday afternoon.