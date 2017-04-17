Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez rotates his squad for the trip to take on an unchanged Ipswich Town, with Daryl Murphy given the nod in attack.

Rafael Benitez has handed a start to Daryl Murphy in attack for Newcastle United's league meeting with Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

The Republic of Ireland international, who spent close to six years as an Ipswich player, takes over from Aleksandar Mitrovic up top in the absence of top scorer Dwight Gayle.

Visiting boss Benitez also has DeAndre Yedlin back in his ranks following his return to action from the bench against Leeds United last time out, but Gayle's hamstring injury continues to keep him out of the squad entirely.

In terms of the Tractor Boys, Mick McCarthy has named an unchanged XI from the 2-1 win over Burton Albion last time out.

That means Tom Lawrence and Cole Skuse retain their places in the side after returning to action at the Pirelli Stadium on Friday, while David McGoldrick links up with Freddie Sears in attack.

Dean Gerken is not involved at all today after failing a late fitness test, as Town look to improve on a record that has seen them lose three of their last four home meetings with United.

Ipswich Town: Bialkowski, Spence, Chambers, Berra, Kenlock, Skuse, Ward, Huws, Lawrence, McGoldrick, Sears

Subs: Crowe, Emmanuel, Smith, Bru, Diagouraga, Pitman, Samuel

Newcastle United: Darlow, Yedlin, Lascelles, Hanley, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Hayden, Atsu, Diame, Murphy

Subs: Elliot, Gamez, Mbemba, Colback, Gouffran, Perez, Mitrovic