Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp: 'I could retire at Liverpool'

A delighted Jurgen Klopp after the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals that he could end his managerial career at Anfield having signed a new six-year contract last summer.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested that he could end his managerial career at Anfield, despite still being just 49 years old.

The German was appointed Liverpool boss in October 2015 and looks set for a long stay at the club having put pen to paper on a new six-year contract last summer.

Klopp has previously taken charge of Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, and revealed that he does not like the idea of having managed a host of different clubs by the time he retires.

However, he admitted that he will need to win silverware if he is to see out his contract at Anfield, with the holy grail being the Premier League title.

"I will not have been in charge of 10 different clubs once my managerial career is over. There is a not insignificant chance I will have coached three clubs. It is always quite easy for me to fully commit to what I am doing because they are often long-term projects," he told German magazine Sport1.

"If I fulfil my contract with Liverpool, then there is a good chance I will have won something here. I could be in an uncomfortable situation if we do not win anything. People expect Liverpool to win trophies.

"We can't have any doubts, but rather work on making it one day. If you are convinced that the right folks work on it, then you can also believe in it. I believe that this joint effort makes [winning the league] significantly more likely."

Liverpool have already made significant progress under Klopp, currently sitting four places and 12 points better off than at the same stage last season.

Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring in the final throes of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Emre Can talks up Wijnaldum importance
