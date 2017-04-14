David Meyler is sidelined with a medial knee ligament injury, keeping him out of Hull City's last six games of the campaign and Ireland's qualifier with Austria.

The 27-year-old has been used 28 times for the Tigers this campaign in all competitions, including nine starts in the Premier League, while also featuring from the off in Ireland's recent meeting with Wales in Dublin.

Meyler is to spend an unspecified spell on the sidelines, however, ruling him out of City's final six games of the season and his national side's crucial World Cup qualifier with Austria in June.

Hull announced the news on their official website on Friday evening, revealing that the injury was sustained during a training session earlier this week.

Meyler has found the net once for the Tigers this term, coming in September's 5-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.