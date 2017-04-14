Hull City midfielder David Meyler out for rest of season

David Meyler and Marcus Rashford in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
David Meyler is sidelined with a medial knee ligament injury, keeping him out of Hull City's last six games of the campaign and Ireland's qualifier with Austria.
Hull City and Republic of Ireland midfielder David Meyler has suffered medial knee ligament damage in training and will play no further part this season.

The 27-year-old has been used 28 times for the Tigers this campaign in all competitions, including nine starts in the Premier League, while also featuring from the off in Ireland's recent meeting with Wales in Dublin.

Meyler is to spend an unspecified spell on the sidelines, however, ruling him out of City's final six games of the season and his national side's crucial World Cup qualifier with Austria in June.

Hull announced the news on their official website on Friday evening, revealing that the injury was sustained during a training session earlier this week.

Meyler has found the net once for the Tigers this term, coming in September's 5-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy during the Euro 2016 match with Belgium in Bordeaux on June 18, 2016
