Hull City hopeful of Marco Silva stay?

Hull City reportedly have the option to trigger a 12-month renewal of Marco Silva's contract should he keep the club in the Premier League.

Since his arrival in January, Silva has helped the Tigers move outside of the relegation zone but his future at the KCOM Stadium remains up in the air with his existing deal due to expire in the summer.

According to the Hull Daily Mail, Hull are able to extend the Portuguese's stay if they retain the top-flight status, but relegation would likely lead to Silva exiting the club.

Hull currently sit in 17th position in the league table, but they remain just two points above the drop zone.

Silva has won seven of his 16 games in charge in all competitions, although he has also suffered seven defeats.