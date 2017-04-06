Brazil return to the top of the FIFA world rankings for the first time since 2010, while England remain in 14th after their latest fixtures.

Brazil have returned to the top of the FIFA world rankings for the first time in seven years after their recent victories in two World Cup qualifiers.

Tite's side claimed wins over both Uruguay and Paraguay at the end of March, and they have replaced Argentina in first place.

England have remained in 14th position, just below Wales who drop down to 13th, but Northern Ireland are the big movers in the standings after improving nine places to now sit in 26th spot.

They are marginally ahead of the Republic of Ireland, who drop two positions after failing to beat either Wales or Iceland, while Scotland have broken into the top 60 - an improvement of eight places - as a result of their 1-0 victory over Slovenia.

The next batch of international fixtures are not scheduled to take place until the end of the season, with more World Cup qualifiers and friendly internationals being played in June.