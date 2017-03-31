Martin O'Neill hits back at Ronald Koeman over James McCarthy comments

Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy during the Euro 2016 match with Belgium in Bordeaux on June 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Martin O'Neill accuses Ronald Koeman of being a "master tactician of the blame game" after he suggested that Ireland were at fault for James McCarthy's latest layoff.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 31, 2017 at 21:05 UK

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill has issued a strongly-worded statement hitting back at Everton counterpart Ronald Koeman over his comments regarding James McCarthy.

Koeman accused Ireland of 'failing to protect' the 26-year-old midfielder, who aggravated an injury while on international duty last week after being called up against his club side's will.

Not for the first time this season the Dutchman has been left unhappy with the treatment of his player, but O'Neill has accused Koeman of being a "master tactician of the blame game" and says that he should look closer to home before criticising others.

"Once again the Everton manager, master tactician of the blame game, has struck out in his comments today, criticising both myself and James McCarthy," he said in a statement. "Perhaps a review of Everton's pre-season programme might provide some enlightenment. James had a magnificent tournament for the Republic of Ireland last summer during UEFA EURO 2016, playing his last game in very late June.

"He then returned to Everton after a very short break, but only 11 days later, he played his first of three games, all within an eight-day period, against Real Betis, Manchester United and Espanyol. Overloading? It should be added that James last played for his country on the October 9, 2016 - almost half a year ago.

"Since that time he has been totally under Everton's supervision. James is diligent and conscientious in his professional preparation. Perhaps, in this instance, quiet introspection may serve the Everton manager and his medical staff better."

McCarthy has been restricted to just 12 appearances for Everton in the Premier League this season, while featuring twice for his national side since Euro 2016.

Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
