Everton manager Ronald Koeman has taken to social media to reply to Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill, who had criticised his handling of James McCarthy.

The two respected coaches have been involved in back-and-forth exchanges regarding the fitness of McCarthy, who has struggled with a hamstring injury on more than one occasion this season.

On Friday, Koeman claimed that O'Neill had failed to protect the player while on international duty, with O'Neill soon releasing a statement to suggest that the Toffees boss was at fault for the 26-year-old's fitness issues after alleging that he had been rushed back for pre-season training.

O'Neill also referred to Koeman as "the master tactician" but in the latest chapter of an escalating row, Koeman has used social media to hit back at his counterpart.

James McCarthy began his pre-season three and a half weeks after Ireland were knocked out of the Euros. From the master tactician — Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) 31 March 2017

McCarthy has made just 15 appearances for club and country this season, with just five outings coming in 2017.