Apr 15, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
vs.
Hull City
 

Marco Silva targets end to Hull City's away-day blues

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Hull City manager Marco Silva admits that his side must "change the situation" by picking up points in their remaining away games.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 17:05 UK

Marco Silva has confessed that Hull City need to end their away-day blues if they are to remain in the Premier League for another season.

The Tigers have been reformed since the Portuguese boss came on board at the start of the year, winning five of their 12 top-flight games to remain in with a shout of survival.

Hull's impressive recent run of form includes five home wins from the last six, but away from the KCOM Stadium it has been a different story as they have just the one win all campaign - a 2-0 triumph at Swansea City in August.

Silva has now challenged his players to stop the rot when they travel to Stoke City this weekend, admitting that a big performance will be required to overcome the Potters on their own patch.

"All of our games are important and next season it's important, if it's at home or away, to take as many points as possible," he told reporters. "Our next game is away and we need to change the situation and we will do our best to be competitive during the match and take points.

"We respect Stoke. Sure it's a hard game for us. Of course, the last results for them are not the best as well, but what is important is our performance and the way we prepare. If it's coming at a good moment or not because of Stoke's [recent] performance is not the most important."

Hull have taken five points in all from 19 games on their travels this season, one more than Burnley who are bottom of the away-day table.

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Read Next:
Hull City hopeful of Marco Silva stay?
>
View our homepages for Marco Silva, Football
Your Comments
More Hull City News
Swansea City manager Paul Clement watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
Paul Clement: 'Relegation battle between Swansea City, Hull City'
 Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Marco Silva targets end to Hull City's away-day blues
 Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Hull City hopeful of Marco Silva stay?
Result: Man City make light work of HullTeam News: Four changes for CityLive Commentary: Manchester City 3-1 Hull City - as it happenedGuardiola: 'Silva doing an outstanding job'Silva: 'No talks over future until summer'
Result: Hull out of dropzone after thrillerTeam News: Evandro named on bench for HullLive Commentary: Hull 4-2 Middlesbrough - as it happenedWest Ham show interest in Liverpool winger?Agnew "confident" of picking up victory
> Hull City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
 