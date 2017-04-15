Hull City manager Marco Silva admits that his side must "change the situation" by picking up points in their remaining away games.

Marco Silva has confessed that Hull City need to end their away-day blues if they are to remain in the Premier League for another season.

The Tigers have been reformed since the Portuguese boss came on board at the start of the year, winning five of their 12 top-flight games to remain in with a shout of survival.

Hull's impressive recent run of form includes five home wins from the last six, but away from the KCOM Stadium it has been a different story as they have just the one win all campaign - a 2-0 triumph at Swansea City in August.

Silva has now challenged his players to stop the rot when they travel to Stoke City this weekend, admitting that a big performance will be required to overcome the Potters on their own patch.

"All of our games are important and next season it's important, if it's at home or away, to take as many points as possible," he told reporters. "Our next game is away and we need to change the situation and we will do our best to be competitive during the match and take points.

"We respect Stoke. Sure it's a hard game for us. Of course, the last results for them are not the best as well, but what is important is our performance and the way we prepare. If it's coming at a good moment or not because of Stoke's [recent] performance is not the most important."

Hull have taken five points in all from 19 games on their travels this season, one more than Burnley who are bottom of the away-day table.