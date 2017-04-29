Apr 29, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Estadio Anoeta
Real Sociedad
2-1
Granada
Vela (45'), Juanmi (84')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Ramos (65')
Angban (42')

Tony Adams fails to save Granada from relegation after defeat at Real Sociedad

Tony Adams the Portsmouth manager shouts instructions from the touchline during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Portsmouth at the Emirates Stadium on December 28, 2008
© Getty Images
Tony Adams fails to save Granada from relegation as the La Liga club fall to a third consecutive defeat, a 2-1 reverse at Real Sociedad on Saturday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 15:18 UK

Former Arsenal captain Tony Adams has failed to save Granada from relegation as the La Liga club fell to a 2-1 defeat at Real Sociedad on Saturday.

The 50-year-old took charge of the Nasrids on April 10 but three successive defeats under his watch have seen them drop out of the Spanish top flight.

Granada needed to win all of their remaining games to have a chance of survival but goals from Carlos Vela and Juanmi, formerly of Arsenal and Southampton respectively, were enough to send the visitors down.

Adams did at least see his side score for the first time since he took over, Adrian Ramos heading a 65th-minute equaliser from Dimitri Foulquier's cross at the Anoeta Stadium.

Osasuna had become the first side to be relegated from La Liga, in midweek.

Tony Adams the Portsmouth manager shouts instructions from the touchline during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Portsmouth at the Emirates Stadium on December 28, 2008
Read Next:
Adams: 'English duo offered Granada summer deals'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Tony Adams, Carlos Vela, Juanmi, Adrian Ramos, Dimitri Foulquier, Football
Your Comments
More Granada News
Tony Adams the Portsmouth manager shouts instructions from the touchline during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Portsmouth at the Emirates Stadium on December 28, 2008
Tony Adams fails to save Granada from relegation after defeat at Real Sociedad
 Tony Adams the Portsmouth manager shouts instructions from the touchline during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Portsmouth at the Emirates Stadium on December 28, 2008
Tony Adams "very proud" of Granada players despite defeat
 Tony Adams the Portsmouth manager shouts instructions from the touchline during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Portsmouth at the Emirates Stadium on December 28, 2008
Tony Adams: 'Nigel Reo-Coker, Kieran Richardson unable to join Granada this season'
Tony Adams 'wants Jagielka at Granada'Granada hand trials to English pairAdams: 'Granada will fight for every point'Tony Adams named as new Granada managerGranada sign in-demand Brazilian forward
Result: Barcelona close gap on Real MadridLive Commentary: Granada 1-4 Barcelona - as it happenedPereira to fight for Man United dreamPereira 'unsure' of Man United futureLeicester confirm Wague loan signing
> Granada Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
A-League Finals
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid34256391385381
2Barcelona342464101336878
3Atletico MadridAtletico34208660253568
4Sevilla34208660402068
5Villarreal35189852282463
6Real Sociedad35194125448661
7Athletic Bilbao341851148381059
8EibarEibar34149115245751
9Espanyol341311104544150
10AlavesAlaves341112113240-845
11Celta Vigo33135154954-544
12Valencia35117174960-1140
13Las PalmasLas Palmas34109155261-939
14Malaga34109154049-939
15Real Betis34107173753-1637
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo34710173757-2031
17Leganes3479183051-2130
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3559213870-3224
19Granada3548232874-4620
20Osasuna3439223582-4718
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 