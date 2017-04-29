Tony Adams fails to save Granada from relegation as the La Liga club fall to a third consecutive defeat, a 2-1 reverse at Real Sociedad on Saturday.

The 50-year-old took charge of the Nasrids on April 10 but three successive defeats under his watch have seen them drop out of the Spanish top flight.

Granada needed to win all of their remaining games to have a chance of survival but goals from Carlos Vela and Juanmi, formerly of Arsenal and Southampton respectively, were enough to send the visitors down.

Adams did at least see his side score for the first time since he took over, Adrian Ramos heading a 65th-minute equaliser from Dimitri Foulquier's cross at the Anoeta Stadium.

Osasuna had become the first side to be relegated from La Liga, in midweek.