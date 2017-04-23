Alan Pardew is open to the idea of taking his next job abroad and is aiming to "fly the flag" for British managers in foreign countries.

Alan Pardew has admitted that he would "like to fly the flag abroad" for British managers.

The former Newcastle United and Crystal Palace boss has been out of work since being sacked by the Eagles in December.

Pardew believes that winning trophies in England is hard for a British manager and is looking at managing an overseas club in hope of winning silverware there.

"To actually win a trophy is hard for a British manager," Pardew told Sky Sports News. "You have the world's best coaches coming to the division because it's the biggest market.

"You can have a winning season in the Premier League but to actually win a trophy, we came so close with Palace, is difficult for a British manager.

"Can you get a job abroad where you can win a trophy? You have had a few managers going to smaller clubs abroad, Tony Adams going to Spain. Brendan Rodgers has gone to Celtic and is winning trophies so all power to him.

"But a European trophy is very difficult to win. I'd like to fly the flag abroad but you need that opportunity."

The last Briton to win a major trophy in England was Sir Alex Ferguson, who lifted the Premier League title with Manchester United in 2013, while the last Englishman was Harry Redknapp with his FA Cup-winning Portsmouth team of 2008.