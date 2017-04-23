Alan Pardew eager to "fly the flag abroad" for British managers

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew looks on during his side's 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Alan Pardew is open to the idea of taking his next job abroad and is aiming to "fly the flag" for British managers in foreign countries.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 21:05 UK

Alan Pardew has admitted that he would "like to fly the flag abroad" for British managers.

The former Newcastle United and Crystal Palace boss has been out of work since being sacked by the Eagles in December.

Pardew believes that winning trophies in England is hard for a British manager and is looking at managing an overseas club in hope of winning silverware there.

"To actually win a trophy is hard for a British manager," Pardew told Sky Sports News. "You have the world's best coaches coming to the division because it's the biggest market.

"You can have a winning season in the Premier League but to actually win a trophy, we came so close with Palace, is difficult for a British manager.

"Can you get a job abroad where you can win a trophy? You have had a few managers going to smaller clubs abroad, Tony Adams going to Spain. Brendan Rodgers has gone to Celtic and is winning trophies so all power to him.

"But a European trophy is very difficult to win. I'd like to fly the flag abroad but you need that opportunity."

The last Briton to win a major trophy in England was Sir Alex Ferguson, who lifted the Premier League title with Manchester United in 2013, while the last Englishman was Harry Redknapp with his FA Cup-winning Portsmouth team of 2008.

Kenny Dalglish the Liverpool manager looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool at Carrow Road on April 28, 2012
Read Next:
Dalglish pays tribute to Ronnie Moran
>
View our homepages for Alan Pardew, Kenny Dalglish, Harry Redknapp, Alex Ferguson, Tony Adams, Brendan Rodgers, Football
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 