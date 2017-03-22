General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Kenny Dalglish pays tribute to Ronnie Moran

Kenny Dalglish the Liverpool manager looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool at Carrow Road on April 28, 2012
Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish pays tribute to Ronnie Moran following the former Reds captain, coach and assistant manager's death at the age of 83.
Former Liverpool player and manager Kenny Dalglish has paid tribute to Ronnie Moran following the club legend's death at the age of 83.

Moran served Liverpool for 49 years during a trophy-laden spell at Anfield, carrying out a number of roles at the club including captain, coach and assistant manager.

Moran worked with Dalglish during the Scot's time as player and manager at the club too, and Dalglish is confident that the man nicknamed 'Mr Liverpool' will continue to be held in the highest esteem throughout football.

"There are many ways to measure Ronnie Moran's contribution to Liverpool Football Club but none greater than the esteem in which he is held by all who were fortunate enough to work with him. Over 49 years as player, coach, physiotherapist, assistant manager and caretaker-manager he performed so many roles and he devoted himself to each of them in a way that set an example to everyone who came into contact with him," he told the club's official website.

"The success we enjoyed during that period is something that we are all able to look back on with immense fondness and pride but it should never be forgotten that without people like Ronnie it would not have been possible for us to achieve as much as we did. In fact, even after he left the club right up until the present day, the club have continued to feel the benefits of the groundwork he laid though his sheer talent and passion.

"My respect and my admiration for him are absolute and there are countless others who feel the same way. I can say without fear of contradiction that those sentiments are not held only by Ronnie's former colleagues at Liverpool, they are shared throughout the game by many who represented other clubs.

"The reason for that is simple – no matter what he accomplished, Ronnie remained the same down-to-earth bloke throughout the entirety of his career. His approach to football was very uncomplicated and that was one of the things that made him stand out.

"Like many others, I am deeply saddened by his passing but along with the grief there is also a profound sense of privilege of having worked alongside someone who devoted his entire working life to Liverpool and who will always be remembered as a great club servant who was never affected by the enormous success that he enjoyed."

During Moran's 49-year spell at Liverpool the club won 13 league titles, four European Cups, two UEFA Cups, five FA Cups and five League Cups.

The Liverpool Football Club emblem is displayed on the gates of Anfield Stadium on September 17, 2012
