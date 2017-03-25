Former Scotland international Kenny Dalglish expects Gordon Strachan to turn things around with Scotland, having seen his position come under scrutiny of late.

The 60-year-old has seen his side lose successive qualifiers 3-0 to Slovakia and England, on the back of an equally disappointing 1-1 draw with Lithuania at Hampden Park in October.

Scotland were booed off the pitch by less than 10,000 fans at Easter Road following their stalemate with Canada on Wednesday, leading to suggestions that this weekend's meeting with Slovenia on home soil could be make or break for Strachan.

Dalglish has backed his former international teammate to turn around the Tartan Army's fortunes, however, telling The Courier: "I don't think the SFA were wavering, were they? And I don't think Gordon [Strachan] was wavering.

"People like to apportion blame, and it's usually the case that the manager is going to cop it, but I don't think anybody could have done a better job than what wee Gordon has done so far. Whether he wants to maintain the role was put in question and he certainly poured cold water over the fire for that one.

"He certainly came out very strongly. And by the way, it just shows you how passionate he is. There are a lot of people with less guts and less heart that would have maybe walked away, and maybe less belief in the players would have walked away. So good luck to him."

Scotland are fifth in their World Cup qualifying group, six points adrift of leaders England and four off Slovenia in second.