Mar 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Hampden Park
Scotland
1-1
Canada
Naismith (35')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Aird (11')

Result: Scotland held by Canada at Easter Road

Steven Naismith of Scotland in action during the FIFA 2014 World Cup Qualifying Group A match between Scotland and Croatia at Hampden Park on October 15, 2013
© Getty Images
Scotland are held to a 1-1 draw by Canada in their midweek friendly international at Easter Road.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 21:59 UK

Scotland have been held to a 1-1 draw by Canada in their midweek friendly international at Hibernian's Easter Road.

Gordon Strachan's side started the evening on the front foot, putting several early crosses into their opponents' penalty area, but they were behind with 11 minutes on the clock.

Former Rangers midfielder Fraser Aird capitalised on poor defending from Lee Wallace and Charlie Mulgrew to gain possession in the box and coolly slot home his first international goal.

Two minutes after falling behind, Scotland were back on the attack and they hit the post through Robert Snodgrass, whose dangerous ball into the area eluded everyone before rebounding off the woodwork.

The hosts' pressure paid off in the 35th minute when the Canadian defence failed to clear its lines, allowing Tom Cairney to get a shot away and Steven Naismith to bundle it over the line.

Scotland's best chance to snatch a winner came midway through the second period when Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan unleashed a screamer that Canada goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler could only parry, but the midfielder's follow-up effort was wide of the mark.

Aird could have had a second when his powerful effort from long range was tipped over the bar by Allan McGregor, and that was as close as either side came to a decider in the latter stages.

Scotland are next in action on Sunday when they take on Slovenia in a must-win World Cup qualifier.

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
