Crowd generic

Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient say players and staff "paid in full" for April

A general view of the interior of Brisbane Road before the Sky Bet League One match between Leyton Orient and Port Vale at Brisbane Road on September 14, 2013
© Getty Images
League Two club Leyton Orient claim that all their players and staff have been "paid in full" for April.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 15:20 UK

Leyton Orient have claimed that all their players and staff have been "paid in full" for April.

Players and staff members at the League Two club had failed to receive their wages for March before receiving their money on Monday and were due to receive their wages for April on Friday.

A statement from Orient said: "In response to recent press releases, the club confirms that today there isn't any outstanding debt to Her Majesty's Revenue & Customs (HMRC) and all salaries have been paid in full."

According to BBC Sport, however, some freelance contractors at the club are still yet to be paid.

Orient dropped out of the Football League after 112 years last Saturday, a 3-0 defeat away at Crewe Alexandra consigning them to relegation.

A general view of the interior of Brisbane Road before the Sky Bet League One match between Leyton Orient and Port Vale at Brisbane Road on September 14, 2013
Read Next:
EFL 'asks Orient fans trust to pay medical bills'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Leyton Orient, Football
Your Comments
More Leyton Orient News
A general view of the interior of Brisbane Road before the Sky Bet League One match between Leyton Orient and Port Vale at Brisbane Road on September 14, 2013
Leyton Orient say players and staff "paid in full" for April
 A general view of the interior of Brisbane Road before the Sky Bet League One match between Leyton Orient and Port Vale at Brisbane Road on September 14, 2013
EFL releases statement on Leyton Orient woes as staff still unpaid
 Portsmouth players celebrate promotion to League One on April 17, 2017
Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth promoted to League One
EFL 'asks Orient fans trust to pay medical bills'Webb quits Leyton Orient after two monthsLeyton Orient face winding-up orderOrient skipper banned for ball-boy shovePlymouth want FA action on Orient captain
Leyton Orient name Danny Webb as new bossCavasin sacked by Leyton OrientAlberto Cavasin appointed as Orient managerLeyton Orient sack Andy HessenthalerLeague Cup roundup: Wigan, Ipswich among slain giants
> Leyton Orient Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
A-League Finals
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
4Luton TownLuton451917964412374
5Exeter CityExeter452091671531869
6Blackpool4517171166442268
7Stevenage45207186659767
8Cambridge UnitedCambridge45199175749866
9Colchester UnitedColchester451812156356766
10Mansfield TownMansfield451715135247566
11Wycombe WanderersWycombe451812155652466
12Carlisle UnitedCarlisle451617126466-265
13Accrington StanleyAccrington451614155553262
14Grimsby Town451710185760-361
15Barnet451415165459-557
16Crewe AlexandraCrewe451413185464-1055
17Notts County45159215274-2254
18Morecambe451410215169-1852
19Yeovil TownYeovil451117174861-1350
20Cheltenham TownCheltenham451214194863-1550
21Crawley TownCrawley451311215168-1750
22Newport County451212214970-2148
23Hartlepool UnitedHartlepool451013225274-2243
RLeyton Orient45106294582-3736
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 