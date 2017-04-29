League Two club Leyton Orient claim that all their players and staff have been "paid in full" for April.

Players and staff members at the League Two club had failed to receive their wages for March before receiving their money on Monday and were due to receive their wages for April on Friday.

A statement from Orient said: "In response to recent press releases, the club confirms that today there isn't any outstanding debt to Her Majesty's Revenue & Customs (HMRC) and all salaries have been paid in full."

According to BBC Sport, however, some freelance contractors at the club are still yet to be paid.

Orient dropped out of the Football League after 112 years last Saturday, a 3-0 defeat away at Crewe Alexandra consigning them to relegation.