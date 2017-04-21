Apr 21, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
Sevilla
2-0
Granada
Ganso (4', 46')
Correa (64')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Pereira (32'), Samper (84')

Tony Adams "very proud" of Granada players despite defeat

Tony Adams the Portsmouth manager shouts instructions from the touchline during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Portsmouth at the Emirates Stadium on December 28, 2008
© Getty Images
Granada boss Tony Adams says that he was "very proud" of his players following Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Sevilla in La Liga.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Granada boss Tony Adams has refused to criticise his players following Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Sevilla, which kept the strugglers seven points from safety in La Liga.

A brace from Ganso saw Sevilla collect all three points at the Estadio Ramon, leaving Granada stuck inside the relegation zone with just five games of the 2016-17 campaign left to play.

Adams has now lost both of his matches since taking charge of the Spanish outfit, but the former Arsenal captain has claimed that he was "very proud" of how his team performed.

"I think Sevilla are a very good team. They've been good for the last ten years now and it was a very difficult game for us, but I'm very proud of my boys, they stuck with it and I thought we grew in confidence as the game went on," Adams told reporters.

"We have lots of injuries and lots of suspensions. At times with those things, your team can completely fold and you end up losing by lots of goals, but I was very proud of them that they didn't, they kept fighting right to the end.

"We've got a very big game on Tuesday against Malaga now and we're going to fight in that one. The last three games, we've been beaten 3-0 and 2-0, but I don't think that was a fair reflection on both games."

"I think we deserved something out of both games. So, that's behind us now and we have Malaga next, we're going to try and win that one."

Adams was surprisingly named as head coach of the La Liga strugglers last week, although the former England centre-back will only serve as manager of the Spanish side until the end of the season.

The 50-year-old will then revert to his role of helping restructure Granada, with identifying and signing new players a key part of Adams's role moving forward.

Nigel Reo-Coker in action for the Vancouver Whitecaps on March 02, 2013.
Read Next:
Granada hand trials to English pair
>
View our homepages for Tony Adams, Ganso, Football
Your Comments
More Granada News
Tony Adams the Portsmouth manager shouts instructions from the touchline during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Portsmouth at the Emirates Stadium on December 28, 2008
Tony Adams "very proud" of Granada players despite defeat
 Tony Adams the Portsmouth manager shouts instructions from the touchline during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Portsmouth at the Emirates Stadium on December 28, 2008
Tony Adams: 'Nigel Reo-Coker, Kieran Richardson unable to join Granada this season'
 Everton captain Phil Jagielka shouts during the Premier League match against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
Tony Adams 'wants Phil Jagielka at Granada'
Granada hand trials to English pairAdams: 'Granada will fight for every point'Tony Adams named as new Granada managerGranada sign in-demand Brazilian forwardResult: Barcelona close gap on Real Madrid
Live Commentary: Granada 1-4 Barcelona - as it happenedPereira to fight for Man United dreamPereira 'unsure' of Man United futureLeicester confirm Wague loan signingSamper: 'I did not want Arsenal move'
> Granada Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
FA Cup
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid31236282334975
2Barcelona32226491306172
3Atletico MadridAtletico33199559243566
4Sevilla33198658391965
5Villarreal33169848272157
6Athletic Bilbao32165114537853
7Real Sociedad32164124845352
8EibarEibar32148105244850
9Espanyol33131194442250
10Celta Vigo31135134851-344
11AlavesAlaves321110113139-843
12Valencia33117154756-940
13Las PalmasLas Palmas32108145157-638
14Malaga3399153849-1136
15Real Betis3297163551-1634
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo32710153550-1531
17Leganes3369182751-2427
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3358203666-3023
19Granada3348212770-4320
20Osasuna3339213475-4118
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 