New Granada boss Tony Adams says that he will give the players a "kick up the a**e" as he tries to keep the club in La Liga.

New manager Tony Adams has said that he hopes to give the Granada players a "kick up the arse" in an attempt to keep the club in La Liga.

On Monday, the Spanish club made the surprise announcement that Adams would replace Lucas Alcaraz in the dugout for the rest of the season.

Granada currently sit seven points from safety but Adams - who had previously held a sporting director role with the club - is determined to make an immediate impact.

The 50-year-old told reporters: ""I've been here five months and didn't see this coming. I want to thank Lucas Alcaraz and wish him all the best.

"I'm very much an interim coach. I'm here to give the players a kick up the arse and win games. I have 40 years experience.

"We will be fighting to win every game. That's what the president wants, it's what the fans want.

Adams last managerial position came with Azerbaijan top-flight side Gabala.