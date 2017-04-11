Crowd generic

Granada

Tony Adams: 'Granada will fight for every point'

Tony Adams the Portsmouth manager shouts instructions from the touchline during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Portsmouth at the Emirates Stadium on December 28, 2008
New Granada boss Tony Adams says that he will give the players a "kick up the a**e" as he tries to keep the club in La Liga.
New manager Tony Adams has said that he hopes to give the Granada players a "kick up the arse" in an attempt to keep the club in La Liga.

On Monday, the Spanish club made the surprise announcement that Adams would replace Lucas Alcaraz in the dugout for the rest of the season.

Granada currently sit seven points from safety but Adams - who had previously held a sporting director role with the club - is determined to make an immediate impact.

The 50-year-old told reporters: ""I've been here five months and didn't see this coming. I want to thank Lucas Alcaraz and wish him all the best.

"I'm very much an interim coach. I'm here to give the players a kick up the arse and win games. I have 40 years experience.

"We will be fighting to win every game. That's what the president wants, it's what the fans want.

Adams last managerial position came with Azerbaijan top-flight side Gabala.

Arsenal legend Tony Adams is seen on the pitch before the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Queens Park Rangers at the Emirates Stadium on December 31, 2011
Tony Adams named as new Granada manager
