Manchester United legend Gary Neville has claimed that Arsenal are not equipped to win crucial Premier League games against title rivals like Chelsea, and have not been for several years.

Arsene Wenger's side, who have not won the league since 2004, fell to a 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to fall 12 points behind their opponents in the title race.

The Sky Sports News pundit said: "It just feels like the same. Not strong enough, not resilient enough, not powerful enough and not good enough ultimately to compete in a match of this nature in an important part of the season when they can apply a bit of pressure to their rivals. They have fallen well short.

"I'm not one to look back to yesteryear, but when you think of the spine of Tony Adams and Martin Keown or Patrick Vieira and Emmanuel Petit that really could have handled a game against a powerful, strong Chelsea team.

"They are a million miles away from that in terms of their ability to produce that type of performance. You have to stop the opposition team playing football. This Arsenal team, for the past five or six years, just don't seem to pay enough attention to it."

Arsenal, third in the league, take on Hull City in the league next Saturday.