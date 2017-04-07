General view of Goodison Park

Everton

Ronald Koeman: 'Everton still fighting for fifth place'

For some reason Ronald Koeman applauds after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Ronald Koeman insists that Everton are "fighting for European football" heading into the final stretch of the season, as they sit three points off the top five.
Ronald Koeman has reiterated that Everton will not give up their fight of pulling off the "fantastic" achievement of finishing fifth in the Premier League.

The Toffees have been in impressive form since the turn of the year, winning seven and drawing three of their 12 top-flight matches in 2017 to make up ground on the division's heavyweight sides.

Everton have taken just one point from the last six on offer, however, losing to Liverpool in last weekend's Merseyside derby and being pegged back late on by Manchester United in their last outing.

That draw at Old Trafford leaves Koeman's men seventh in the table, three points adrift of United and Arsenal directly above them after playing two games more than both sides.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday's meeting with Leicester City, the Dutchman told reporters: "I expect if we get six points out of the last two home games then we will fight for fifth place.

"We are fighting for European football. If you finish seventh it's a really successful season. If you get more out of it then it's fantastic.

"Bouncing back is our job. I understand the feelings about playing against Liverpool, but it doesn't change the situation. The injuries - we had seven boys in the squad 22 and younger."

Everton are going in search of a club-record equalling seventh-successive win at Goodison Park in the Premier League this weekend, last achieved in April 2014.

Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs30198360223865
3Liverpool31179566392760
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Southampton29107123637-137
10Watford30107133648-1237
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Bournemouth3198144456-1235
14Burnley31105163244-1235
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 