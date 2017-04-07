Ronald Koeman insists that Everton are "fighting for European football" heading into the final stretch of the season, as they sit three points off the top five.

Ronald Koeman has reiterated that Everton will not give up their fight of pulling off the "fantastic" achievement of finishing fifth in the Premier League.

The Toffees have been in impressive form since the turn of the year, winning seven and drawing three of their 12 top-flight matches in 2017 to make up ground on the division's heavyweight sides.

Everton have taken just one point from the last six on offer, however, losing to Liverpool in last weekend's Merseyside derby and being pegged back late on by Manchester United in their last outing.

That draw at Old Trafford leaves Koeman's men seventh in the table, three points adrift of United and Arsenal directly above them after playing two games more than both sides.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday's meeting with Leicester City, the Dutchman told reporters: "I expect if we get six points out of the last two home games then we will fight for fifth place.

"We are fighting for European football. If you finish seventh it's a really successful season. If you get more out of it then it's fantastic.

"Bouncing back is our job. I understand the feelings about playing against Liverpool, but it doesn't change the situation. The injuries - we had seven boys in the squad 22 and younger."

Everton are going in search of a club-record equalling seventh-successive win at Goodison Park in the Premier League this weekend, last achieved in April 2014.