Everton

Ronald Koeman downplays Romelu Lukaku, Ashley Williams spat

Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Ronald Koeman says that he was happy to 'see a reaction' from his players, as he attempts to play down the falling out between Ashley Williams and Romelu Lukaku.
Everton manager Ronald Koeman has claimed that the on-field spat between Ashley Williams and Romelu Lukaku against Manchester United is a good thing, as he 'finally saw a reaction' from his players.

The teammates exchanged words during the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in midweek, thought to be down to Lukaku's reluctance to carry out instructions given to him by centre-back Williams.

Koeman has attempted to play down the falling out, but admits that his overriding emotion from the meeting with United is one of disappointment due to the late nature of the hosts' leveller.

"Finally I saw a reaction. They need to support each other but I think we are too nice together," he told reporters. "Maybe sometimes you need to shout, I don't have any problem with that because it is emotional. It is no problem but I like this. After you can be friends. But not on the pitch.

"We lost two points. If you conceded the goal in the last second it's always really painful. Yes they had chances, a goal that may or not have been offside, it's a call, but I think we had five or six big counter-attacking movements and we did wrong.

"We did not even create a shot or a chance and in my opinion that's the key why we did not win the game. There was a lot of space and the offensive side in the team was not what I expected to score more goals."

Next up for seventh-placed Everton is a home league meeting with champions Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Keown brands Lukaku 'disrespectful'
