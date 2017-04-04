Apr 4, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
Everton
Ibrahimovic (94' pen.)
Young (57')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Jagielka (22')
Gueye (45'), Barry (54'), Davies (88'), Robles (93')
Williams (93')

Ronald Koeman: 'Manchester United easier to play against than Liverpool'

For some reason Ronald Koeman applauds after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Everton manager Ronald Koeman reveals that his side found it more comfortable playing against Manchester United than Liverpool due to the latter's pressing game.
By , Staff Reporter
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 16:21 UK

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has revealed that his side found things more comfortable during Tuesday night's Premier League clash with Manchester United than they did against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

The Toffees slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of their Merseyside rivals at the weekend but bounced back at Old Trafford and were minutes away from recording a valuable victory before Zlatan Ibrahimovic rescued a draw for the home side.

Koeman admitted that his side enjoyed the additional time they had on the ball against United having struggled against an enthusiastic press during Saturday's clash with Liverpool.

"I feel myself more comfortable here than (with) the way Liverpool tried to press," he told reporters.

"They are strong, United, they have individual qualities. But it isn't a team that is from the start pressing, pressing, pressing. They have a different system. It is a strong team, with really good players. But you get more time and you have more ball possession."

Everton will look to return to winning ways at home to in-form Leicester City on Sunday.

Mason Holgate of Everton in action on August 3, 2016
Your Comments
