Seamus Coleman "looking forward" to challenge of recovering from horror injury

Everton full-back Seamus Coleman in action during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton right-back Seamus Coleman says that he is "looking forward" to the challenge of recovering from his double leg break.
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Everton right-back Seamus Coleman has admitted that he is "looking forward" to working his way back to fitness after suffering a horror leg break in March.

The 28-year-old fractured his leg in two places after a dangerous tackle from Wales defender Neil Taylor during the Republic of Ireland's goalless draw.

After undergoing surgery and having some time away from the club, Coleman has returned to Goodison Park to begin the rehabilitation process.

"It's great to be back, nice to see everyone again - it's like my first day all over again," he told Evertontv. "Obviously, I'd rather be fit and well but I've had a good month at home in Ireland to get my head around everything and now I'm ready to get back to work.

"I've had tough journeys before in the past. It hasn't been a smooth journey to play for Everton and to captain my country. I'm a fighter and there's a part of me that's looking forward to this challenge. It's something to start all over again and fight for."

There is no timeline on Coleman's recovery, but he is likely to miss the early stages of next season.

Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Koeman slams "poor performance"
 England's Michael Keane in the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania on March 26, 2017
Jamie Carragher: 'Michael Keane should join Everton'
 For some reason Ronald Koeman applauds after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Ronald Koeman launches attack on Manchester United
