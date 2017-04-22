Everton boss Ronald Koeman criticises his team following Saturday's 0-0 draw with West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has branded Saturday's goalless draw with West Ham United in the Premier League "a poor performance with a lot of negatives".

Victory for Everton at the London Stadium would have moved them above both Arsenal and Manchester United into fifth position in the Premier League table.

An uneventful affair finished goalless, however, and Koeman refused to hide his disappointment when asked about his team's performance in the English capital.

"It was really far from what we are used to, from the first minute to the last second. We didn't get the intensity. It was a poor performance with a lot of negatives," Koeman told BBC Sport. "One positive is we kept a clean sheet. We like to perform to a certain level and it was far from that.

"I wasn't happy at half-time so we tried to do something. I couldn't change four, five, six or seven. But I changed two to give a signal to the team. We need wins now to get a chance of sixth or fifth place."

Next up for Everton is a home game against league leaders Chelsea next weekend.