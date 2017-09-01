Gareth Southgate says that unrest from supporters is something that his England players have to "deal with", having been booed during the 4-0 win over Malta on Friday.

England manager Gareth Southgate has insisted that he 'accepts' the criticism aimed at him and his players from travelling supporters during the World Cup qualifying win over Malta on Friday night.

The Three Lions struggled to get going for the first three-quarters of the match, going into the break just a goal to the good against the European minnows.

Southgate eventually saw his side create and convert chances in front of goal late on, adding some gloss to the scoreline with a further three goals in the final four minutes of the match at the Ta'Qali National Stadium.

Asked to comment on some of the boos from the away section when his side left the field for half time, Southgate said: "We have to accept it. I've played on nights like this and if you don't get a couple of early goals the atmosphere can turn. But that's part of wearing the shirt. You have to deal with that.

"If Germany had played here, we'd look at the score and see 4-0 and think they've done a professional job. That's what we've done in the end. It took a while to get the goals, but we dominated the game. Over 70 per cent of the possession.

"I've played in so many qualifiers and watched many qualifiers, and I don't remember many being free-flowing champagne football. When there's no space to play you have to work the opportunities"

England remain top of Group F with three games left to go, as they prepare to take on second-placed Slovakia - two points further back - on Monday night.