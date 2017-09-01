Sep 1, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Malta
0-4
England
 
FT(HT: 0-0)
Kane (53', 92'), Bertrand (86'), Welbeck (91')

Jordan Henderson: 'Plenty of room for England improvement'

England midfielder Jordan Henderson in action during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
England captain Jordan Henderson admits that there is a lot of room for improvement following his side's 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Malta.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 at 22:08 UK

England midfielder Jordan Henderson has admitted that there is a lot of room for improvement following his side's 4-0 victory over Malta this evening.

Henderson was handed the captain's armband for the World Cup qualifier at the Ta'Qali Stadium, but after a bright start it was a largely frustrating match for England as they struggled to break Malta down.

It took until the 53rd minute for Gareth Southgate's side to break the deadlock through Harry Kane before three goals from the 85th minute onwards made the final scoreline look a lot more flattering for the visitors.

"We didn't have that many clear cut chances, we knew at half time we had to keep going and we would break them down eventually," he told ITV Sport.

"Dele Alli kept his composure to give it to Harry and when he is one-on-one he scores. There are positives to come out of it but plenty of room to improve it as well."

The victory keeps England top of Group F, two points clear of Slovakia ahead of Monday's meeting between the two sides at Wembley.

Kyle Walker in action for Manchester City against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 12, 2017
Read Next:
Walker mocks Dier over failed Man Utd move
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jordan Henderson, Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Football
Your Comments
More England News
Harry Kane has a stretch during an England training session on March 28, 2016
Harry Kane: 'England did the job'
 England midfielder Jordan Henderson in action during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Jordan Henderson: 'Plenty of room for England improvement'
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring with Jamie Vardy during the international friendly between England and Turkey on May 22, 2016
Result: Late salvo spares England blushes against Malta
Team News: Henderson to captain England in MaltaLive Commentary: Malta 0-4 England - as it happenedWayne Rooney charged with drink-drivingSouthgate: 'Ox is not a central midfielder'Southgate to share around captaincy duties
Southgate confirms Hart will startPreview: Malta vs. EnglandJones, Trippier miss England trainingChalobah: "Chelsea is in the past now"Dele Alli plays down Wembley struggles
> England Homepage
More Malta News
Harry Kane has a stretch during an England training session on March 28, 2016
Harry Kane: 'England did the job'
 England midfielder Jordan Henderson in action during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Jordan Henderson: 'Plenty of room for England improvement'
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring with Jamie Vardy during the international friendly between England and Turkey on May 22, 2016
Result: Late salvo spares England blushes against Malta
Team News: Henderson to captain England in MaltaLive Commentary: Malta 0-4 England - as it happenedSouthgate confirms Hart will startPreview: Malta vs. EnglandProbe launched into England qualifying group?
Andrew Hogg: 'Malta can be satisfied'Result: Southgate reign starts with win over MaltaLive Commentary: England 2-0 Malta - as it happenedTeam News: Lingard makes England debutEngland "monitoring" ill Gary Cahill
> Malta Homepage



Tables
 