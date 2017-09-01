England captain Jordan Henderson admits that there is a lot of room for improvement following his side's 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Malta.

Henderson was handed the captain's armband for the World Cup qualifier at the Ta'Qali Stadium, but after a bright start it was a largely frustrating match for England as they struggled to break Malta down.

It took until the 53rd minute for Gareth Southgate's side to break the deadlock through Harry Kane before three goals from the 85th minute onwards made the final scoreline look a lot more flattering for the visitors.

"We didn't have that many clear cut chances, we knew at half time we had to keep going and we would break them down eventually," he told ITV Sport.

"Dele Alli kept his composure to give it to Harry and when he is one-on-one he scores. There are positives to come out of it but plenty of room to improve it as well."

The victory keeps England top of Group F, two points clear of Slovakia ahead of Monday's meeting between the two sides at Wembley.