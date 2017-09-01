World Cup
Sep 1, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Malta
0-0
England
 
Team News: Jordan Henderson to captain England against Malta

England midfielder Jordan Henderson in action during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is picked by Gareth Southgate to captain England in Friday's World Cup qualifier against Malta at the Ta'Qali Stadium.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 at 19:20 UK

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has been picked by Gareth Southgate to captain England in Friday's World Cup qualifier against Malta.

Previous Three Lions skipper Wayne Rooney announced his decision to retire from international duty last month, prompting Southgate to confirm that the armband will be shared among the players.

Longtime England number one Joe Hart also retains his spot in goal for his nation, despite conceding 10 goals in three games with new club West Ham United.

Meanwhile, Manchester United defender Phil Jones makes his first competitive start since October 2015, while new Liverpool signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also starts.

As for Malta, they welcome Jean Paul Farrugia back into the fold after he served a suspension in the last match.

Alfred Effiong is not available tonight due to a ban of his own, though, and in all manager Pietro Ghedin has made three changes from the side that lost to Slovenia last time out.

Joseph Zerafa, Sam Magri and Farrugia all come into the side, while Alex Muscat, Clayton Failla and Effiong drop out.

Malta starting XI: Hogg, Steve Borg, Zach Muscat, Agius, Magri, Zerafa, Pisani, Kristensen, Ryan Fenech, Farrugia, Schembri
Subs: Bonello, Alex Muscat, Failla, Paul Fenech, Mifsud, Gambin, Clyde Borg, Camilleri, Johnson

England starting XI: Hart, Walker, Cahill, Jones, Bertrand, Livermore, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sterling, Alli, Kane
Subs: Butland, Heaton, Smalling, Cresswell, Keane, Stones, Chalobah, Defoe, Sturridge, Welbeck, Vardy, Rashford

Follow all the action from the Ta'Qali Stadium with Sports Mole's live match commentary.

Joe Hart in action during an England training session on August 29, 2017
