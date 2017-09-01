Live Commentary: Malta 0-0 England

England , by contrast, sit top of the pile and would move another step closer to booking their place at Russia 2018 with victory tonight.

The hosts come into this match having failed to pick up a single point from their six games in Group F, and hopes will not be high of that record changing this evening.

33 min Nice link-up play between Kane and Oxlade-Chamberlain, but the return pass is cut out. The Malta defender's attempted clearance almost catches his own keeper out, but it loops safely over the bar in the end and the resulting corner comes to nothing.

32 min UPDATE: Scotland have now doubled their lead in Lithuania, and it is Liverpool's summer signing Andrew Robertson who has scored the goal. Elsewhere in Group F it remains goalless between Slovakia and Slovenia - a good result for England - while away from the group Norway have taken the lead against Azerbaijan.

30 min Kristensen is left writhing in agony on the far touchline after being caught by Sterling, whose poor touch saw him lose possession. Kristensen will be fine to continue, but he certainly felt that one from Sterling.

28 min Here is that disallowed goal from earlier... England have the ball in the net but the goal is disallowed for a foul on the goalkeeper - Watch LIVE on @ITV pic.twitter.com/zXqVFPOvut — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 1, 2017



26 min UPDATE: There has been a goal in one of the other matches in Group F, with Scotland taking the lead against Lithuania. Stuart Armstrong has broken the deadlock for the visitors in Vilnius as Scotland look to keep their slim hopes of World Cup qualification alive. Not many goals from elsewhere in Europe, with Germany one up against Czech Republic and Denmark leading Poland by the same scoreline.

24 min The Liverpool skipper swings it into the middle and Kane tries to flick a backward header to help it on its way, but there is a defender there and it goes behind for a corner.

23 min Hold your horses - England have a free kick in a good crossing position. Jordan Henderson stands over it...

23 min We're at the midway point of the first half now, and after a lively start this one has gone off the boil over the past 15 minutes or so. Anyone else missing the Premier League already?

21 min DISALLOWED GOAL! England have the ball in the back of the net as Jones nods Henderson's corner in, but the referee is quick to blow his whistle for a foul on the goalkeeper. It looked as though Cahill got in Hogg's way.

19 min For a team who rarely record a win and are so far down FIFA's rankings, Malta are a very organised and disciplined outfit. Rarely do teams get an easy game against them like they may do against the Gibraltars and San Marinos of the world.

17 min It took England almost half an hour to make the breakthrough in the reverse fixture, and there is still no way through so far. The visitors created those two early chances, but since then they have not really threatened Malta enough.

15 min Alli tries to flick the ball past his way inside the area, but it is all too tight in the box and Hogg is able to collect the ball before Alli can get it on the other side.

13 min Almost a mistake from Hart as he tries to play out from the back but sells Cahill short. The chasing Malta striker doesn't seem to believe he can get it, but a quicker player may have punished Hart there.

11 min CHANCE! Another chance for England as Oxlade-Chamberlain cuts the ball back to Henderson, who in turn sweeps a cross into the middle. Alli gets on the end of it, but blazes his off-balance shot well over the crossbar.

10 min This is the closest we have come to a goal in the opening 10 minutes here, with Kane being denied by a very smart stop from Hogg... Harry Kane forces a fantastic save from Malta goalkeeper Hogg - Watch LIVE on @ITV pic.twitter.com/uCiXgYlV5u — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 1, 2017



9 min England work a corner short, with Henderson playing it to Sterling before getting the ball back. The captain tries to put it into the middle, but he scuffs it badly and it rolls into the arms of Hogg.

8 min Malta have not started this match too badly at all - they have spent a decent amount of time in the England half and are not parking the bus in these opening exchanges.

6 min This should be another chance for Kane as he is picked out by his former Tottenham teammate Walker, but his touch lets him down on the edge of the box.

4 min CHANCE! It's all happening in these opening stages! England go up the other end and should have the lead as Kane climbs highest in the area before directing a firm header towards the bottom corner. Hogg reacts brilliantly, though, and pushes the ball away with a fine save.

3 min CLOSE! This would be some way to become the first Malta player to ever score against England. The ball drops to Fenech at least 30 yards from goal and he unleashes a brilliant volley with swerves just past the target. Hart looked calm enough about it, but he would not have got there.

1 min CHANCE! Chance for England inside the first minute as Kane threads the ball through for the Manchester City man, who takes it into his path. However, he hesitates before going for goal and that gives Hogg the chance to come out of goal and thwart the winger.

1 min KICKOFF: Here we go then! England get us underway in Malta.

7.43pm Right, the players are out and the anthems are being belted out. We're just about ready to go, so let's have one final reminder of the teams tonight... MALTA STARTING XI: Hogg; Magri, Borg, Agius, Fenech, Schembri, Muscat, Farrugia, Kristensen, Zerafa, Pisani ENGLAND STARTING XI: Hart; Walker, Cahill, Jones, Bertrand; Livermore, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sterling, Alli; Kane

7.41pm The reverse fixture at Wembley in October of last year was another comfortable victory, although the scoreline is not as emphatic as it should have been. In what was Southgate's first match at the helm, first-half goals from Sturridge and Alli proved to be enough for the Three Lions. England were expected to add to that advantage in the second half, but Malta held firm for a fairly respectable result.

7.39pm It will come as no surprise to learn that England have won all four previous meetings with Malta, scoring 10 times and conceding just once in the process. They have only won one of those games by more than a two-goal margin, though - a 5-0 triumph at Wembley in 1971.

7.37pm A 3-0 victory tonight would actually be England's biggest ever victory in Malta. They have made the trip to this country twice before, winning 1-0 in 1971 courtesy of a Martin Peters goal and then coming out 2-1 victors on their most recent visit in 2000. Martin Keown and Emile Heskey scored either side of a Richard Wright own goal in that match, which saw Gareth Southgate left on the bench throughout.

7.35pm PREDICTION: We have 10 minutes to go until kickoff at the Ta'Qali National Stadium, which means that it is time for a prediction. The only real question tonight should be how many goals England win by. As I mentioned earlier, Malta are generally quite good at keeping the score from becoming embarrassing, while England have struggled for goals in the qualifying campaign so far, so I can't see this being a complete goal fest. England to win 3-0 for me, and Kane to get his first goal of the season! © Getty Images

7.33pm England's away form has not exactly been encouraging recently, with Southgate yet to pick up a single win on the road since taking over. England's last away win in any competition came almost a year ago - in Sam Allardyce's solitary game at the helm - drawing with Scotland and Slovenia and losing to Germany and France since then. England have also only won one of their last five away World Cup qualifiers, drawing the remaining four. They are, however, unbeaten in their last 17 qualifiers of any kind on the road.

7.31pm England are unbeaten in their last 35 qualifiers of any kind since that 2009 loss to Ukraine, winning 26 of those and drawing nine. However, it is at the tournament itself that they have disappointed far too often and hopes will not be too high of that changing if England reach Russia. England host Slovakia in the second leg of their international double header, which could give them a chance to move even further clearer of one of those two direct rivals.

7.29pm Scoring goals has been more of an issue, though, and England are not even the highest scorers in Group F heading into tonight's match. Southgate's side have scored just 10 times in their six outings so far - the lowest tally of any current group level and a whopping 23 behind leading scorers Belgium's tally - albeit having played a game fewer. England do remain top of their group, though, and tonight could see them take a big step towards the World Cup as their two closest challengers - Slovakia and Slovenia - face each other tonight too.

7.27pm England are, however, unbeaten in their last 17 World Cup qualifiers since a 1-0 defeat to Ukraine in October 2009 - since when the Three Lions have gone through four different managers. They have also kept clean sheets in six of their last seven of those games - including five of six in the current campaign. Scotland are the only team to have scored against England in Group F so far, and Germany are the only team to have conceded fewer in all of the groups.

7.25pm The most recent of those outings was the 3-2 defeat to France in June and, while a narrow loss to a team like Les Bleus - who are bristling with young and exciting talent at the moment - doesn't look too bad on first glance, France did have to play the vast majority of the second half with 10 men. Harry Kane gave England an early lead before goals from Umtiti and Sidibe put France into the break ahead. A red card for Varane in the early stages of the second half was quickly followed by another Kane goal, but England failed to make the most of their numerical advantage and eventually lost courtesy of a Dembele winner.

7.23pm Such a statistic is unlikely to play a part in tonight's match, but what is does show is that England still have work to do before they will be able to seriously compete at the World Cup next year - should they even get there. Southgate has seen his side beaten by France and Germany in addition to being held to a draw by Scotland and Spain - the latter of which saw them surrender a two-goal lead in the dying stages. England competed in all of those games, but the results went against them and that is no good at a major tournament.

7.21pm That should go some way to showing why anything other than a convincing England victory would be a surprise tonight, but while the visitors' form is by no means in the same league as Malta's, it is still worse than Gareth Southgate would like. The Three Lions come into tonight's match having won just one of their last five outings, and that came at home to Lithuania - whom even Malta have beaten relatively recently.

7.19pm It is more than two years since Malta picked up a win of any kind at home, beating Lithuania in a friendly in June 2015. They have now lost their last 10 home World Cup qualifying games, though, with their most recent point at home in this competition coming in February 2009 against Albania.

7.17pm Including European Championship qualifying as well, Malta have won just one of their last 55 competitive outings, losing 48 of those and drawing six. Malta's last competitive victory was that away triumph over Armenia in 2013, while you have to go back more than a decade for their most recent competitive win in front of their own fans - a 2-1 win over Hungary in 2006. Malta have never won a World Cup qualifier at home, losing 41 and drawing eight of their previous 49 outings.

7.15pm Malta have now lost each of their last 10 World Cup qualifying games, with their most recent victory in this particular competition coming more than four years again when they beat Armenia 1-0 in June 2013. That atrocious run stretches back to 20 defeats from their last 21 World Cup qualifying games - the exception being that Armenia win, which is also their only triumph in their last 58 outings in this competition. During that run, which stretches back to 1993, they have won one, drawn five and lost 52.

7.13pm Malta did actually pick up a very rare victory as recently as June, beating Ukraine away from home in a very surprising result. However, that is the only match which they have not lost in their last eight outings, and it is also their only triumph in their last 18. You have to go back to June 2015 for their next most recent victory, which came against Lithuania.

7.11pm Of course, while the size of the defeat may not be too big, Malta are still losing the vast majority of their matches - including all six of the current qualifying campaign. Lithuania, who sit fifth in Group F, are five points clear of the pointless Malta now, and a match between those bottom two next month - which comes at home for Malta - looks to be Ghedin's best chance to get points on the board for his side. They are certainly unlikely to come during this break, with England being followed by an away trip to Scotland.

7.09pm Malta are undoubtedly amongst the minnows of world football, ranked 190th in FIFA's standings - 177 places below England and lower than the likes of Guam, the Cook Islands, Brunei Darussalam, Bangladesh, Macau and Bermuda - but interestingly they aren't on the end of as many hugely one-sided results as the other small teams. Gibraltar, for example, were thrashed by Belgium 9-0 last night, whereas Malta have only lost one of their last 10 games by more than a two-goal margin.

7.07pm It is an England team packed with star talent - certainly compared with Malta's starting XI - and it could be quite a daunting task for the hosts tonight. Having said that, it could also be seen as a rare opportunity to play against players which most of this Malta team would usually only get to watch on television. Nobody is expecting the hosts to win tonight, so they will go into the game with no pressure on their shoulders.

7.05pm There are two players who could make their debuts for England tonight, but neither Harry Maguire nor Nathaniel Chalobah make the starting lineup this evening. Interestingly, Southgate looks set to switch back to a 4-2-3-1 formation having toyed with 3-4-2-1 in recent internationals. Walker returns to the fold for the first time since his big-money move to Manchester City, while Cahill and Jones retain their places in the side. Stones is the man to make way for the extra midfielder.

7.03pm Sturridge only makes the bench this evening, though, with Kane getting the nod up front despite once again failing to score in the Premier League during the month of August. It is a curious curse for a player who has gone on to win the Golden Boot in both of the past two seasons, but at least this time he is not being questioned with one-season wonder tags. Few would argue that Kane is England's primary striker right now, but the likes of Sturridge are right in the mix as well and Defoe, Rashford and Welbeck can also do some damage on their day.

7.01pm Also in midfield tonight is Jake Livermore, who is starting to become a recognised member of the England senior squad having been included by Gareth Southgate on a number of occasions now. He is expected to sit deep alongside Henderson while Oxlade-Chamberlain, Raheem Sterling and Dele Alli get forward to help the lone striker Harry Kane. Alli was on the scoresheet in the reverse fixture, alongside Daniel Sturridge.

6.59pm Elsewhere, there is a notable start for new Liverpool signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who was the Premier League's most expensive player on deadline day when he completed a £40m switch from Arsenal. There are no Arsenal players in the starting lineup tonight, but the Ox will be playing in midfield alongside his new skipper at club level Henderson. Indeed, this will be Henderson's first England appearance since November 2016 due to his injury troubles during the second half of last season.

6.57pm Another interesting decision Southgate had to make in the build-up to this match was who to choose as his number one. Joe Hart's performances have been called into question for over a year now, and 10 goals conceded from his three games for West Ham so far this season have certainly not helped matters. There is more competition for the number one spot than any time in recent memory too, with Heaton and Butland available tonight and Pickford and Forster also in the mix. Southgate confirmed yesterday that he would keep faith with Hart, though, claiming that the long-time number one remains England best goalkeeper. © Offside

6.55pm For Gareth Southgate, this is the first match of the post-Wayne Rooney era and as such he had a decision to make regarding his captain. England have had five different skippers in their last eight matches, and it is Liverpool's Jordan Henderson to gets the armband tonight. In addition to Rooney, Harry Kane, Joe Hart and Gary Cahill have all led their country out recently, but Henderson is given the honour this evening. Southgate has suggested that he will continue to rotate the armband amongst his squad, though.

6.53pm There may be a couple of familiar names in the Malta squad for fans of English football, the most famous of which is Michael Mifsud. The former Coventry striker is Malta's most capped player (124) and highest goalscorer (40) of all time, but as has been the case in recent times he only makes the bench tonight. Elsewhere, Sam Magri plies his trade in England for Ebbsfleet Town, while Luke Gambin is on the books at Luton. Schembri, who captains Malta tonight, plays for Cypriot side Apollon Limassol, who will face Everton in the Europa League group stages.

6.51pm What can we make of those two sides, then? Well, we'll briefly start with the hosts, who welcome Jean Paul Farrugia back into the fold after he served a suspension in the last match. Effiong is not available tonight due to a ban of his own, though, and in all manager Pietro Ghedin has made three changes from the side that lost to Slovenia last time out. Zerafa, Magri and Farrugia all come into the side, while Muscat, Failla and Effiong drop out.

6.49pm ENGLAND SUBS: Defoe, Stones, Vardy, Heaton, Keane, Cresswell, Chalobah, Smalling, Welbeck, Sturridge, Butland, Rashford

6.49pm ENGLAND STARTING XI: Hart; Walker, Cahill, Jones, Bertrand; Livermore, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sterling, Alli; Kane

6.47pm MALTA SUBS: Mifsud, Gambin, Bonello, Camilleri, A Muscat, Failla, Fenech, Borg, Johnson

6.47pm MALTA STARTING XI: Hogg; Magri, Borg, Agius, Fenech, Schembri, Muscat, Farrugia, Kristensen, Zerafa, Pisani