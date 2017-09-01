Live Commentary: Malta 0-0 England

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the World Cup qualifying clash between Malta and England at the Ta'Qali National Stadium.
The hosts come into this match having failed to pick up a single point from their six games in Group F, and hopes will not be high of that record changing this evening.
England, by contrast, sit top of the pile and would move another step closer to booking their place at Russia 2018 with victory tonight.
Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.
Elsewhere in Group F it remains goalless between Slovakia and Slovenia - a good result for England - while away from the group Norway have taken the lead against Azerbaijan.
England have the ball in the net but the goal is disallowed for a foul on the goalkeeper - Watch LIVE on @ITV pic.twitter.com/zXqVFPOvut— ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 1, 2017
Not many goals from elsewhere in Europe, with Germany one up against Czech Republic and Denmark leading Poland by the same scoreline.
Anyone else missing the Premier League already?
Harry Kane forces a fantastic save from Malta goalkeeper Hogg - Watch LIVE on @ITV pic.twitter.com/uCiXgYlV5u— ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 1, 2017
MALTA STARTING XI: Hogg; Magri, Borg, Agius, Fenech, Schembri, Muscat, Farrugia, Kristensen, Zerafa, Pisani
ENGLAND STARTING XI: Hart; Walker, Cahill, Jones, Bertrand; Livermore, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sterling, Alli; Kane
