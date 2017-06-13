Jun 13, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stade de France
France
3-2
England
Umtiti (22'), Sidibe (43'), Dembele (78')
Varane (47')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Kane (9', 48')
Stones (62'), Alli (74')

Harry Kane: 'England not good enough'

Harry Kane in action during an England training session on March 22, 2016
England captain Harry Kane admits that his team were "not good enough" in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat to 10-man France in Paris.
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 22:20 UK

England captain Harry Kane has admitted that his team were "not good enough" in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat to France.

Tottenham Hotspur's Kane struck twice during the international friendly in Paris, including once from the penalty spot early in the second period after France defender Raphael Varane had been sent off for a foul on Dele Alli.

England could not make the most of their one-man advantage, however, and it was the hosts France that secured an impressive win courtesy of a late goal from Ousmane Dembele.

"Scoring twice in France should be enough. We have got to find a way to win that, we just weren't good enough. They were getting too much space in vital areas, even with 10 men," Kane told ITV Sport.

"We want to be brave and play from the back and mistakes will happen. It's disappointing. We were in the driver's seat but we didn't step it up another gear. Not good enough."

Kane has now scored eight times in 19 appearances for England after netting three times in his last two appearances for Gareth Southgate's side.

