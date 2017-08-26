Aug 26, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
0-1
SwanseaSwansea City
 
HT
Abraham (44')

Team News: James McArthur starts for Crystal Palace against Swansea City

Ajax head coach Frank de Boer looks on prior to the Eredivisie match against PSV Eindhoven on March 20, 2016
© AFP
James McArthur is handed his first Crystal Palace league start of the season against Swansea City.
By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 14:56 UK

James McArthur has been handed his first Crystal Palace league start of the season against Swansea City.

The midfielder's inclusion, on the back of scoring two goals against Ipswich Town in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, represents Frank de Boer's only change to the league defeat to Liverpool last weekend. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is the man to make way from that match after picking up a groin problem.

Yohan Cabaye returns to the matchday squad to take a place among the substitutes, while Wilfried Zaha remains out with the knee injury sustained against Huddersfield Town.

The visiting Swans, meanwhile, hand a debut to Sam Clucas following his arrival from Hull City for £15m, in one of two changes from the heavy defeat to Manchester United last time out in the league. Roque Mesa drops to the bench to make way.

Mike van der Hoorn comes in for Kyle Bartley, who picked up medial ligament damage against MK Dons in their Cup match during the week.

Leon Britton remains out for a third game after a back strain kept him out of the last two.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Fosu-Mensah, Dann, Tomkins; Ward, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Puncheon; Townsend, McArthur; Benteke
Subs: Speroni, Cabaye, Lee Chung-yong, Schlupp, Lokilo, Anderson, Kelly

Swansea City: Fabianski; Mawson, Fernandez, Van der Hoorn, Naughton, Olsson, Fer, Carroll; Ayew, Clucas; Abraham
Subs: Nordfeldt, Rangel, Roque Mesa, Fulton, Routledge, Narsingh, McBurnie

Swansea player Kyle Bartley in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Swansea City and York City at Liberty Stadium on August 25, 2015
Read Next:
Swansea defender Bartley out for two months
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Frank de Boer, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Yohan Cabaye, Wilfried Zaha, James McArthur, Sam Clucas, Kyle Bartley, Leon Britton, Roque Mesa, Mike van der Hoorn, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Ajax head coach Frank de Boer looks on prior to the Eredivisie match against PSV Eindhoven on March 20, 2016
Team News: James McArthur starts for Crystal Palace against Swansea City
 Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
West Bromwich Albion to launch bid for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho?
 Ajax head coach Frank de Boer looks on prior to the Eredivisie match against PSV Eindhoven on March 20, 2016
Frank de Boer: 'Crystal Palace still active in transfer market'
Oliver Burke seals West Brom moveCrystal Palace 'eye Michel Vorm swoop'De Boer unsure about length of Zaha layoffPalace 'interested in Barca ace Munir'De Boer: 'Sakho too pricey for Palace'
De Boer "confident" despite Liverpool lossKlopp 'happy' after slender Liverpool winResult: Liverpool battle to victory over PalaceTeam News: Daniel Sturridge returns for LiverpoolLive Commentary: Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace - as it happened
> Crystal Palace Homepage
More Swansea City News
Ajax head coach Frank de Boer looks on prior to the Eredivisie match against PSV Eindhoven on March 20, 2016
Team News: James McArthur starts for Crystal Palace against Swansea City
 Loic Remy #18 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
Newcastle, Swansea City join race to sign Chelsea forward Loic Remy?
 Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Chelsea to make fresh bid for Swansea City forward Fernando Llorente?
Swansea defender Bartley out for two monthsHull confirm Kingsley signing from SwanseaClucas: 'A couple of clubs wanted me'Swansea complete Clucas signingSam Clucas undergoing Swansea medical?
Swansea to move for PSV full-back Arias?Hull ace Clucas denies going on strikeClement: 'We clearly need more quality'Mourinho hails "class, calm and consistency"Result: Late rally sees United hit four past Swans
> Swansea City Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Ligue 2
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 