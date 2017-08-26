James McArthur is handed his first Crystal Palace league start of the season against Swansea City.

The midfielder's inclusion, on the back of scoring two goals against Ipswich Town in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, represents Frank de Boer's only change to the league defeat to Liverpool last weekend. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is the man to make way from that match after picking up a groin problem.

Yohan Cabaye returns to the matchday squad to take a place among the substitutes, while Wilfried Zaha remains out with the knee injury sustained against Huddersfield Town.

The visiting Swans, meanwhile, hand a debut to Sam Clucas following his arrival from Hull City for £15m, in one of two changes from the heavy defeat to Manchester United last time out in the league. Roque Mesa drops to the bench to make way.

Mike van der Hoorn comes in for Kyle Bartley, who picked up medial ligament damage against MK Dons in their Cup match during the week.

Leon Britton remains out for a third game after a back strain kept him out of the last two.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Fosu-Mensah, Dann, Tomkins; Ward, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Puncheon; Townsend, McArthur; Benteke

Subs: Speroni, Cabaye, Lee Chung-yong, Schlupp, Lokilo, Anderson, Kelly

Swansea City: Fabianski; Mawson, Fernandez, Van der Hoorn, Naughton, Olsson, Fer, Carroll; Ayew, Clucas; Abraham

Subs: Nordfeldt, Rangel, Roque Mesa, Fulton, Routledge, Narsingh, McBurnie