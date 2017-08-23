Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer unsure how long Wilfried Zaha will be out for

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Hull City at Selhurst Park on April 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Frank de Boer says that Crystal Palace are unsure how long it will take for Wilfried Zaha to return to action.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 16:59 UK

Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer has claimed that there is no timeline of recovery for Wilfried Zaha.

The 24-year-old was injured during the Eagles' 3-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Zaha has already missed two fixtures, but De Boer is in the dark over how long he will be without the former Manchester United player.

"Wilf is a very robust player, the first couple of days [after the injury] are very important to have a rest and, from now on, I think he's going to start rehab," Sky Sports News quotes De Boer as saying.

"We don't know how long it will take. The risk is that you start too early, that he can have a setback, so we are going to see and don't put a time on it right now."

Palace are already on the backfoot having lost back-to-back matches in the Premier League.

Ajax's head coach Frank de Boer gestures during the UEFA Champions League Group H football match between Celtic and Ajax at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, on October 22, 2013
Read Next:
De Boer "confident" despite Liverpool loss
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Frank de Boer, Wilfried Zaha, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Munir El Haddadi of FC Barcelona in action during the pre-season friendly match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli on August 6, 2014
Crystal Palace 'still interested in Barcelona forward Munir El Haddadi'
 Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Hull City at Selhurst Park on April 25, 2015
Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer unsure how long Wilfried Zaha will be out for
 Crystal Palace's Mamadou Sakho before the Premier League match against Liverpool on April 23, 2017
Frank de Boer: 'Mamadou Sakho too expensive for Crystal Palace'
De Boer "confident" despite Liverpool lossKlopp 'happy' after slender Liverpool winResult: Liverpool battle to victory over PalaceTeam News: Daniel Sturridge returns for LiverpoolLive Commentary: Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace - as it happened
Jordan: 'De Boer risky choice for Palace'De Boer confirms Palace interest in BurkePalace consider move for Oliver Burke?Preview: Liverpool vs. Crystal PalaceReport: Wimmer wanted by Palace, Stoke
> Crystal Palace Homepage



Tables
 