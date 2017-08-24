Swansea City defender Kyle Bartley out for two months

Swansea player Kyle Bartley in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Swansea City and York City at Liberty Stadium on August 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Swansea City reveal that Kyle Bartley is to miss between six and eight weeks of action with a medial knee ligament injury.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 12:24 UK

Swansea City manager Paul Clement could be forced into the transfer market for a new defender as Kyle Bartley is expected to miss the next two months through injury.

The 26-year-old damaged the medial ligaments in his knee following an awkward fall in the Swans' 4-1 victory over MK Dons in the second round of the EFL Cup in midweek.

Bartley, who enjoyed a successful spell on loan at Leeds United last season to force his way into his parent club's plans, will now see a specialist next week to further assess the damage.

Swansea fear that the Arsenal academy product will miss between six and eight weeks, meaning that boss Clement - who has stated that he wants two players for each position - may now be on the lookout for a replacement.

Alfie Mawson, Federico Fernandez and Mike van der Hoorn remain the Swans' three options for the central-defensive berths.

Swansea player Kyle Bartley in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Swansea City and York City at Liberty Stadium on August 25, 2015
Read Next:
Kyle Bartley signs new Swansea deal
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Paul Clement, Kyle Bartley, Mike van der Hoorn, Federico Fernandez, Alfie Mawson, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Sam Clucas of Hull City celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Middlesbrough at the KC Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Hull, England.
Report: Hull City midfielder Sam Clucas undergoing medical at Swansea City
 Swansea player Kyle Bartley in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Swansea City and York City at Liberty Stadium on August 25, 2015
Swansea City defender Kyle Bartley out for two months
 Stephen Kingsley in action for Swansea on July 19, 2014
Hull City sign defender Stephen Kingsley from Swansea City
Clucas: 'A couple of clubs wanted me'Swansea complete Clucas signingSwansea to move for PSV full-back Arias?Hull ace Clucas denies going on strikeClement: 'We clearly need more quality'
Mourinho hails "class, calm and consistency"Result: Late rally sees United hit four past SwansTeam News: Utd XI unchanged as Lindelof makes benchLive Commentary: Swansea City 0-4 Manchester United - as it happenedAbraham: 'I want to win Ballon d'Or'
> Swansea City Homepage



Tables
 