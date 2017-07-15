Swansea City defender Alfie Mawson talks up the qualities of England Under-21s teammate and the Swans' new loan signing Tammy Abraham.

Swansea City centre-back Alfie Mawson has talked up the qualities of the club's new loan signing Tammy Abraham.

The 19-year-old will spend the 2017-18 campaign at the Liberty Stadium having impressed during his time at Bristol City last season, scoring 23 goals in 41 Championship appearances.

Mawson and Abraham helped England to the semi-finals of the European Under-21 Championships last month, and Mawson believes that the youngster will quickly endear himself to the Swansea fans.

"He's a class player. He's got this thing about him that people see from the outside that he's going to be a target man. But that's not really his game. He's got that in him, but he's very technical and very tactical," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"He knows what he's doing. He's a young lad, 19, but he knows his way about the pitch. He's got a lot of nous about him. He knows the little tricks to annoy centre-halves and defenders and he's just got a lovely habit for nicking a goal.

"People can think he's not doing too much in a game and then bang, he'll go and score and it doesn't matter then because at the end of the day strikers are paid to score. He'll be a vibrant soul in the changing room, especially, and I think the fans are really going to take to him and he's going to work hard for us."

Swansea begin the new Premier League season away to Southampton on August 12.