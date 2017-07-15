New Transfer Talk header

Alfie Mawson: 'I am happy at Swansea City'

Alfie Mawson is happy during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Swansea City centre-back Alfie Mawson insists that he is "more than happy" at the club amid speculation linking him with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 21:38 UK

Swansea City centre-back Alfie Mawson has insisted that he is "more than happy" at the club amid speculation linking him with a move away this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur are rumoured to be interested in the 23-year-old, who established himself as a key member of Swansea's survival push during the second half of last season.

Mawson admitted that it is "nice" to be linked with a club like Spurs, but stressed that his focus remains fully on the Swans as he prepares for his second campaign at the Liberty Stadium.

"I'm very grounded and very level-headed when it comes to that. It's all speculation. It's nice to hear, but I'm a Swansea player and I'm more than happy here," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"I love it here. I want to kick on and do great things at this club. There's always talk and there's loads of speculation, but I'm happy to be here under the gaffer. So it's onwards and upwards at this club."

Mawson made 27 Premier League appearances for Swansea last season, scoring four goals.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Spurs 'eye Argentine youngster Foyth'
 Federico Fazio in action for Tottenham Hotspur on December 3, 2014
Federico Fazio to leave Tottenham Hotspur for Roma
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur fail with bid for Porto defender Ricardo Pereira?
Alfie Mawson: 'Tammy Abraham is a class player'
 Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Gylfi Sigurdsson 'to turn down Leicester City move'
