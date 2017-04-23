Apr 23, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
1-2
Crystal Palace
Coutinho (24')
Grujic (89')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Benteke (43', 74')
Milivojevic (60'), Benteke (90')

Sam Allardyce: 'Crystal Palace are not safe yet'

Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce warns his side against taking their foot off the pedal until they are mathematically safe from the threat of relegation.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 24, 2017 at 15:18 UK

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has warned his side that they are not quite safe from the threat of relegation just yet.

The Eagles have won six of their last eight matches to double their points tally for the season, with Sunday's 2-1 triumph over Liverpool lifting them up to 12th in the Premier League table.

Palace's current tally of 38 points has historically been enough to avoid relegation, but Allardyce is wary of celebrating survival until they are mathematically safe.

"Thirty-eight has been safe for a long time but we're not mathematically safe yet," he told reporters.

"Five games to go, pick as many points up as we can and then - when we are mathematically safe - we will have a little celebration."

Palace's recent form has included wins over the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Christian Benteke celebrates during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Klopp hails "outstandingly good" Benteke
