Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has hailed Sunday's "big result" at Liverpool and believes that the points gained from their 2-1 win at Anfield have made their life "so much easier".

Fresh from recent wins against Chelsea and Arsenal, the Eagles claimed another big-team scalp as Christian Benteke's brace against his former club gave the visitors all three points.

Allardyce told BBC Sport after the game: "Out of possession we frustrated Liverpool today so much that they had little opportunity to have a clean shot on goal.

"Liverpool were only as good as we allowed them to be. They had a lot of possession as did Chelsea and Arsenal. We did more with our possession than Liverpool and that is why we won.

"We finished our analysis with how many goals Liverpool have conceded from corners. We showed that it might not be the first ball in but the second or third if we make runs in the right areas.

"It has been hard work but we are looking up. We have five games to go but Tottenham on Wednesday will come too early. We will have change the side to get fresh legs into the side. It is a big result today, it makes life so much easier."

Sunday's result sees Palace end the day 12th in the table, seven points clear of the bottom three.