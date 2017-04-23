Apr 23, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
1-2
Crystal Palace
Coutinho (24')
Grujic (89')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Benteke (43', 74')
Milivojevic (60'), Benteke (90')

Sam Allardyce: 'Crystal Palace win over Liverpool makes life so much easier'

Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Sam Allardyce describes Crystal Palace's 2-1 win at Liverpool on Sunday as a "big result" that makes his life "so much easier".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 20:29 UK

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has hailed Sunday's "big result" at Liverpool and believes that the points gained from their 2-1 win at Anfield have made their life "so much easier".

Fresh from recent wins against Chelsea and Arsenal, the Eagles claimed another big-team scalp as Christian Benteke's brace against his former club gave the visitors all three points.

Allardyce told BBC Sport after the game: "Out of possession we frustrated Liverpool today so much that they had little opportunity to have a clean shot on goal.

"Liverpool were only as good as we allowed them to be. They had a lot of possession as did Chelsea and Arsenal. We did more with our possession than Liverpool and that is why we won.

"We finished our analysis with how many goals Liverpool have conceded from corners. We showed that it might not be the first ball in but the second or third if we make runs in the right areas.

"It has been hard work but we are looking up. We have five games to go but Tottenham on Wednesday will come too early. We will have change the side to get fresh legs into the side. It is a big result today, it makes life so much easier."

Sunday's result sees Palace end the day 12th in the table, seven points clear of the bottom three.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
