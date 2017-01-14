Jan 14, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
3-0
Crystal Palace
Feghouli (68'), Carroll (79'), Lanzini (86')
Noble (34'), Carroll (42'), Byram (70'), Lanzini (87')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Ledley (38'), Ward (91')

Sam Allardyce slams Crystal Palace's "basic errors"

Sam Allardyce, manager of Sunderland looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Southampton at Stadium of Light on November 7, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
© Getty Images
Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce bemoans his team's "basic errors" during Saturday's 3-0 defeat at West Ham United in the Premier League.
European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 19:01 UK

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has claimed that his team made "basic errors" during their 3-0 defeat at West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams were level entering the final 25 minutes of action at the London Stadium, but West Ham scored three times in the final 22 minutes to record all the points in the London derby.

Allardyce has said that Palace, who are now only outside the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference, "were the best team in the first half", but were ultimately made to pay for their missed opportunities.

"We were the best team in the first half. But we couldn't score from two very good chances. You can't make basic errors at a place like this. My problem is then the team holding their nerve and waiting for an opportunity because we know how nervous West Ham can be here, but we opened up too much," Allardyce told reporters.

"It's a terrific finish from Andy Carroll and he's always had that in his locker. The volley was outstanding. But he was all on his own, stood in the box and we had three defenders doing nothing. It looks like we haven't played very well today and of course we have for 70 minutes - 70 minutes is not enough."

Allardyce is still waiting for his first win since taking charge of Palace on December 23.

Jeffrey Schlupp of Leicester in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Bournemouth and Leicester City on August 29, 2015
Your Comments
