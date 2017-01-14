Slaven Bilic makes three changes to his West Ham United side, while opposite number Sam Allardyce brings in two new faces following his side's most recent league defeat.

Slaven Bilic has made three changes to his West Ham United side for the visit of Crystal Palace to the London Stadium.

The Hammers have lost each of their last three games in all competitions and have faced further misery this week with the news that star playmaker Dimitri Payet wants out of the club.

Payet again misses out on this afternoon's match after supposedly making himself unavailable, while Adrian, Havard Nordtveit and Edimilson Fernandes also drop out from the 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City eight days ago.

Darren Randolph is among those to be restored to the side between the sticks, while James Collins and Mark Noble also return as United aim to put an end to their recent poor run.

Visitors Palace, now managed by former West Ham boss Sam Allardyce - winless in four since taking the Selhurst Park job - have James McArthur and Scott Dann in from the off after recovering from their respective injury problems.

Martin Kelly and Wilfried Zaha are the two players to make way from the Eagles' last league outing - a costly 2-1 defeat to Swansea City - with the latter now on Africa Cup of Nations duty with the Ivory Coast.

New signing Jeffrey Schlupp is included among the subs, meanwhile, and there is also a place on the bench for Loic Remy as he closes in on full fitness following his absence through injury.

West Ham United: Randolph; Reid, Collins, Ogbonna; Antonio, Noble, Obiang, Cresswell; Feghouli, Carroll, Lanzini

Subs: Adrian, Byram, Oxford, Quina, Fernandes, Calleri, Fletcher

Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Tomkins, Dann, Delaney, Ward; Cabaye, McArthur; Ledley, Puncheon, Townsend; Benteke

Subs: Speroni, Fryers, Schlupp, Kelly, Flamini, Lee, Remy