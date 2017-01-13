New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Crystal Palace complete deal for Jeffrey Schlupp

Jeffrey Schlupp of Leicester in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Bournemouth and Leicester City on August 29, 2015
© Getty Images
Crystal Palace announce the signing of Leicester City winger Jeffrey Schlupp for an undisclosed fee.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 at 16:50 UK

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of Leicester City winger Jeffrey Schlupp for an undisclosed fee.

West Bromwich Albion were known to hold an interest in the left-sided player after being appointed as the new boss of the Eagles, Sam Allardyce has moved to make his first new signing.

Palace have revealed that Schlupp has been given a four-and-a-half year deal at Selhurst Park, and Allardyce has acknowledged that he is delighted to complete the transfer of the 24-year-old.

Allardyce told the club's official website: "I am delighted we have been able to secure Jeffrey's services, he is a player I have admired for some time and is a talented and athletic player.

"He will bring strength and experience to the defence and will be a major asset for the club having just turned 24 years old."

Schlupp leaves Leicester having scored 15 goals from 150 appearances in all competitions.

Jeff Schlupp of Leicester City celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Leicester City at Carrow Road on October 3, 2015
Read Next:
Ranieri: 'Schlupp likely to leave'
>
View our homepages for Jeffrey Schlupp, Sam Allardyce, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Jeffrey Schlupp of Leicester in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Bournemouth and Leicester City on August 29, 2015
Crystal Palace complete deal for Jeffrey Schlupp
 A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012
FA reveals televised FA Cup fourth round fixtures
 Patrice Evra of Juventus in action during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Juventus and Malmo FF on September 16, 2014
Crystal Palace 'close' to signing Patrice Evra
Sunderland reject Palace bid for Van AanholtAllardyce desperate for first Palace winBurnley make £13m Robbie Brady bid?Wenger confirms Jenkinson exit talksChristian Benteke 'to snub Baggies move'
Ranieri: 'Schlupp likely to leave'Karanka: 'Downing free to leave Boro'Carl Jenkinson close to Palace switch?Sam Allardyce: 'Benteke not for sale'Karanka blocking Downing's Palace move?
> Crystal Palace Homepage
More Leicester City News
A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012
FA reveals televised FA Cup fourth round fixtures
 Jeffrey Schlupp of Leicester in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Bournemouth and Leicester City on August 29, 2015
Crystal Palace complete deal for Jeffrey Schlupp
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Claudio Ranieri: 'Chelsea can be caught in Premier League title race'
Tony Pulis confirms interest in SchluppBurnley make £13m Robbie Brady bid?Preview: Leicester vs. ChelseaRanieri: 'Schlupp likely to leave'Premier League games to be postponed?
Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundRanieri named as FIFA Coach of the YearLeicester reject £9m Palace bid for Schlupp?Ranieri praises "unbelievable" debutant NdidiTeam News: Ndidi makes debut, Vardy absent
> Leicester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version