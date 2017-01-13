Crystal Palace have announced the signing of Leicester City winger Jeffrey Schlupp for an undisclosed fee.
West Bromwich Albion were known to hold an interest in the left-sided player after being appointed as the new boss of the Eagles, Sam Allardyce has moved to make his first new signing.
Palace have revealed that Schlupp has been given a four-and-a-half year deal at Selhurst Park, and Allardyce has acknowledged that he is delighted to complete the transfer of the 24-year-old.
Allardyce told the club's official website: "I am delighted we have been able to secure Jeffrey's services, he is a player I have admired for some time and is a talented and athletic player.
"He will bring strength and experience to the defence and will be a major asset for the club having just turned 24 years old."
Schlupp leaves Leicester having scored 15 goals from 150 appearances in all competitions.