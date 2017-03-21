Kyle Walker: 'Title race not over until fat lady sings'

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kyle Walker says that his side will refuse to concede the title race to Chelsea despite the Blues' 10-point advantage at the summit.
Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kyle Walker has insisted that his side will not give up on the title race until it becomes mathematically impossible.

Chelsea currently lead the way in the Premier League with a 10-point advantage over nearest rivals Spurs with 10 games of the season left to play.

Both sides registered wins at the weekend but with a number of key clashes still to come during the run-in, Walker has warned the Blues that they will be waiting to pounce upon any mistakes.

"This is not over until the fat lady sings, as they say; until it is mathematically not possible then we are always in with a chance," he told The Mirror. "But we are not concentrating on them - it is all about us and what we do.

"Obviously they have been flying this season and we just need to pick off points, and when we can, when they drop points we need to be there to rebound off of that and close the gap a little bit.

"We need to show that we are willing to fight for the team, fight for each other and fight for the shirt."

Next up for Spurs after the international break is a tricky trip to Burnley, while Chelsea are at home to resurgent relegation battlers Crystal Palace.

