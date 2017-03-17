Antonio Conte targets eight wins for Premier League title

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte sets his sights on eight wins from the club's remaining 11 games in order to secure the Premier League title.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said that he is targeting eight wins from the club's remaining 11 games in order to secure the Premier League title.

The Blues lead the way with a 10-point advantage in the top flight and are firm odds-on-favourites with the bookies to be crowned champions in May.

After a trip to Stoke City tomorrow afternoon, Conte's men face tough ties with Manchester City, Manchester United and Everton in the run-in and the Italian thinks they can only afford to make three slip-ups if they want to win the league.

"It's important to first beat Stoke City and it won't be easy because it's a really strong team, a physical team but also with great players with good technique," he told reporters this afternoon. "Stoke City for sure is a really good team and for this reason we must be focussed tomorrow. The game won't be easy.

"Now I think that we need 24 points to win the league and it's important for us to go game by game.

"If we lose only three games it's good because don't forget that this league is very tough and every game you can lose. The league has to finish and there are 11 games to go and tomorrow we will have a test, a very important and tough test, and we must pay great attention."

Chelsea will extend their lead to 13 points should they win on Saturday, with rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Liverpool all not due to play until Sunday.

Will anyone be able to catch Chelsea in the Premier League title race?

Yes, they will slip up at some point
No, they are too good
Yes, they will slip up at some point
26.3%
No, they are too good
73.7%
John Terry celebrates with his teammates as Chelsea lift the Premier League trophy on May 24, 2015
Matic: 'Title-winning experience key'
Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
 Antonio Conte targets eight wins for Premier League title
 Antonio Conte at the London Football Awards on March 2, 2017
