Chelsea boss Antonio Conte feels that his side "deserve" to come out on top in the Premier League, but admits that finding the right balance next season will be tough.
Antonio Conte has warned his Chelsea players that they cannot afford to take their eye off the ball as they look to get over the title-winning line.

The Blues have been top of the table since December after putting together an impressive run of results, dropping points in just three of their last 20 top-flight outings.

Conte knows exactly what it takes to get the job done when the going gets tough, having led Juventus to three Serie A crowns during his time in charge, and he is aware that only the champions will be remembered once the dust has settled on the campaign.

"All my players are playing very well and deserve the best," he told reporters. "But it's important in this case to finish the right way and try to win. Only if you win will people remember you. The Champions League, I think, must be an appointment for us every year. It must be at our house.

"We started our season trying to fight until the end to win the title, and to try and fight until the end to be in the right position to go into next season's Champions League. This was our target. It wasn't easy to start the season and know that six strong teams fight for the title and the Champions League.

"Don't forget, in this six teams, two won't play in the Champions League next season. They have to go into the Europa League, which is a bit different. Now this league is very, very difficult. To win the title and also to find a place to play the Champions League is not easy."

Chelsea can open back up a 10-point lead at the top of the table on Monday evening should they overcome West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
