Chelsea confirm Singapore tour

Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on August 23, 2016
Chelsea announce fixtures against Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in Singapore this summer as part of their pre-season preparations.
Thursday, March 16, 2017

Chelsea have confirmed that they will visit Singapore for the first time this summer as part of their pre-season preparations.

The Premier League leaders will take on Bayern Munich (July 25) and Inter Milan (July 29) at the 55,000-seater National Stadium in the Lion City as part of the annual International Champions Cup tournament.

The Blues will begin their tour of Asia on July 22 in Beijing, where the Bird's Nest stadium will play host to a friendly with old rivals Arsenal.

"I am very happy we have our pre-season tour plans for next season in place," manager Antonio Conte told the club website.

"Travelling to Singapore will give us excellent facilities to play and train, and we will face strong opposition. This is all good for my team and will help us to prepare for the next season.

"More importantly, I know Chelsea has millions of passionate fans in the region. I am looking forward to meeting them and I think we will play two exciting matches for them."

The summer tour marks the sixth time in 10 years that the Blues have visited Asia as part of their pre-season preparations.

Kevin De Bruyne of Chelsea looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Hull City at Stamford Bridge on August 18, 2013
