    Thibaut Courtois: 'Antonio Conte has Chelsea focused'

    Thibaut Courtois pulls off a fingertip save during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
    © SilverHub
    Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois talks up manager Antonio Conte's motivational skills ahead of their Premier League title run-in.
    Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois has suggested that Antonio Conte will not let his side drop their guard during the final stages of the Premier League season.

    The Blues are on course to claim the title this campaign after building up a 10-point lead with 11 games to play, leading the Belgian stopper to praise his manager's ability to keep the team focused.

    "I always try to have that hunger every day in training, to become better and to win, and it's always nice to have a manager who keeps the players at the level they need to have, who keeps our focus and doesn't allow us to drop our guard," Courtois told the club's official magazine.

    "That's a good thing, that's how you can win the league."

    Chelsea are next in the Premier League action when they travel to face Stoke City this weekend.

    Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
    N'Golo Kante celebrates scoring as Paul Pogba watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
    Live Commentary: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United - as it happened
     Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
    Ray Wilkins: 'Jose Mourinho deserved more respect from Chelsea fans'
     Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
    Chelsea confident of re-signing Romelu Lukaku from Everton?
