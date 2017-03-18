Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois talks up manager Antonio Conte's motivational skills ahead of their Premier League title run-in.

Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois has suggested that Antonio Conte will not let his side drop their guard during the final stages of the Premier League season.

The Blues are on course to claim the title this campaign after building up a 10-point lead with 11 games to play, leading the Belgian stopper to praise his manager's ability to keep the team focused.

"I always try to have that hunger every day in training, to become better and to win, and it's always nice to have a manager who keeps the players at the level they need to have, who keeps our focus and doesn't allow us to drop our guard," Courtois told the club's official magazine.

"That's a good thing, that's how you can win the league."

Chelsea are next in the Premier League action when they travel to face Stoke City this weekend.