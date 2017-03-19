Mar 19, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-1
Southampton
Eriksen (14'), Alli (33' pen.)
Dier (11'), Walker (39'), Wanyama (61')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Ward-Prowse (52')
Redmond (26'), Boufal (81'), Romeu (94')

Kyle Walker plays down injury concerns

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kyle Walker plays down concerns over his fitness after he was taken off during his side's 2-1 win over Southampton at White Hart Lane.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 21:34 UK

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kyle Walker has played down concerns over an injury he picked up during this afternoon's 2-1 win over Southampton at White Hart Lane.

Walker had been a doubt with an ankle injury going into the match and was taken off with 12 minutes remaining, sparking fears that he could be miss England's upcoming games against Germany and Lithuania.

However, the 26-year-old is understood to have only sustained a minor thumb injury and confirmed after the match that he will be fit to join up with Gareth Southgate's squad next week.


Tottenham's win means that they have now won 10 consecutive home league games for the first time since 1987.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 