Kyle Walker plays down injury concerns

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kyle Walker has played down concerns over an injury he picked up during this afternoon's 2-1 win over Southampton at White Hart Lane.

Walker had been a doubt with an ankle injury going into the match and was taken off with 12 minutes remaining, sparking fears that he could be miss England's upcoming games against Germany and Lithuania.

However, the 26-year-old is understood to have only sustained a minor thumb injury and confirmed after the match that he will be fit to join up with Gareth Southgate's squad next week.

Big three points. Thanks for all the messages, I'm ok!! Looking forward to joining up with @England now #COYS pic.twitter.com/zriypwR50H — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) March 19, 2017

Tottenham's win means that they have now won 10 consecutive home league games for the first time since 1987.