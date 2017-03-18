Chelsea defender Gary Cahill claims that the pressure will be on the teams below his side in the table following their 2-1 win over Stoke City.

Cahill scored an 87th-minute winner to seal a hardfought victory at the bet365 Stadium that takes Antonio Conte's side 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Spurs host Southampton on Sunday while City take on top-four rivals Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium, and Cahill believes that both sides must win if they are to keep themselves hanging on in the title race.

"The manager told us to keep playing our football and wins are all that matter at this stage," he told reporters.

"We only had two Premier League games in this month. We managed to get the results and now we can sit back and watch tomorrow's games. There will be pressure.

"I have played in that situation where a team has won and you have to go out and get a result."

No team has ever failed to win the Premier League title having built a 13-point lead.