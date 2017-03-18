Mar 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
1-2
Chelsea
Walters (38' pen.)
Allen (15'), Bardsley (40'), Martins Indi (65'), Pieters (65'), Cameron (91')
Bardsley (95')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Willian (14'), Cahill (87')
Costa (17'), Fabregas (94')

Gary Cahill: 'Pressure will be on Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City'

Gary Cahill demonstrates his remarkable drinking skills during the Premier League game between Hull City and Chelsea on October 1, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea defender Gary Cahill claims that the pressure will be on the teams below his side in the table following their 2-1 win over Stoke City.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 17:59 UK

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has said that the pressure will be on Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City following his side's 2-1 win over Stoke City this afternoon.

Cahill scored an 87th-minute winner to seal a hardfought victory at the bet365 Stadium that takes Antonio Conte's side 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Spurs host Southampton on Sunday while City take on top-four rivals Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium, and Cahill believes that both sides must win if they are to keep themselves hanging on in the title race.

"The manager told us to keep playing our football and wins are all that matter at this stage," he told reporters.

"We only had two Premier League games in this month. We managed to get the results and now we can sit back and watch tomorrow's games. There will be pressure.

"I have played in that situation where a team has won and you have to go out and get a result."

No team has ever failed to win the Premier League title having built a 13-point lead.

Antonio Rudiger in action during the Coppa Italia game between Lazio and Roma on March 1, 2017
