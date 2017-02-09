Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says that there is "time" for his side to catch Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that the title race is far from over, despite leaders Chelsea having a nine-point advantage in the standings.

The Blues have won 16 of their last 18 games in the league to surge into pole position in the table, but are being closely chased by a pack including Spurs, Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United.

"We are not the only team on the table after Chelsea," Pochettino told reporters this morning. "It's normal that we are a contender today.

"Then there's a lot of teams that are contenders, there's a lot of games ahead. It's true that Chelsea have a massive gap, because nine points is massive, but it's not decisive. There is time."

Next up for Spurs this weekend is a tough trip to Liverpool, while Chelsea travel to Burnley, who have the third best home record in the division.