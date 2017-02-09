Mauricio Pochettino: 'There's time to catch Chelsea'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says that there is "time" for his side to catch Premier League leaders Chelsea.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that the title race is far from over, despite leaders Chelsea having a nine-point advantage in the standings.

The Blues have won 16 of their last 18 games in the league to surge into pole position in the table, but are being closely chased by a pack including Spurs, Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United.

"We are not the only team on the table after Chelsea," Pochettino told reporters this morning. "It's normal that we are a contender today.

"Then there's a lot of teams that are contenders, there's a lot of games ahead. It's true that Chelsea have a massive gap, because nine points is massive, but it's not decisive. There is time."

Next up for Spurs this weekend is a tough trip to Liverpool, while Chelsea travel to Burnley, who have the third best home record in the division.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Pochettino "optimistic" over Danny Rose
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'Manchester United won't give up on Premier League title'
 Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Everton and Bournemouth on February 4, 2017
Report: Chelsea to make summer moves for Romelu Lukaku, Joao Cancelo
Mauricio Pochettino "optimistic" over Danny Rose
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Harry Kane: 'I want to retire at Tottenham Hotspur'
