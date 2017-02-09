Mauricio Pochettino "optimistic" over Danny Rose

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino admits that he is "optimistic" over defender Danny Rose's knee injury.
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 10:59 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that he is "optimistic" over Danny Rose's recovery from injury.

The 26-year-old left-back came off with a knee problem during last week's goalless draw at Sunderland and was absent for the side's win over Middlesbrough at the weekend as he underwent tests.

"I'm not a doctor but only I can explain that he is very positive, we are very positive and he's happy," Pochettino told reporters at his press conference this morning. "I was talking with him now before the press conference and yes, we are happy.

"After he saw the specialist, it's not a big issue, it's a minor problem. We'll see. We hope that as soon as possible he can be available again."

Asked about reports that he could be on the sidelines for up to two months, Pochettino replied: "I think there's too much rumour and we need to be patient with the player, but that rumour is not a rumour that is true.

"Who said two months? We cannot control the media or the internet, the most important thing is he is very optimistic. We are happy and you will see."

Prior to his injury, Rose had featured 18 times for Spurs this season, scoring two goals and registering two assists.

Rose to see specialist about knee injury
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino: 'There's time to catch Chelsea'
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Harry Kane: 'I want to retire at Tottenham Hotspur'
